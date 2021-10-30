US Trade Representative Tai To Visit India; Indo-pacific & Boosting Trade Ties On Agenda

The United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will be visiting India to meet with the government officials and stakeholders to discuss America’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships between the nations. According to a statement by the Office of US Trade Representative, Tai will be accompanied by Deputy US Trade representative Sarah Bianchi and the duo will also travel to Japan and South Korea.

Tai and Bianchi will arrive in Tokyo on Monday, 15 November before reaching Seoul on Thursday, 18 November. The US officials will arrive in New Delhi on Monday, 22 November and then return to Washington on 24 November. The US Trade Representative also said that additional details regarding the specific meetings involving Tai and Bianchi will be provided at a later date.

India and US condemn use of terrorist proxies

While Tai and Bianchi are set to visit New Delhi in November to elevate trade ties between both nations, India and the US have also pledged to further enhance cooperation on law enforcement, information sharing, exchanging the best practices on counter-terrorism challenges. The 18th US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and the fourth session of the US-India Designations Dialogue were held in Washington from 26-27 October.

A joint statement was published by the US State Department on Thursday, stating that both countries reaffirmed counter-terrorism cooperation as an important pillar under the strategic partnership between both the nations.

Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, led the Indian delegation at the dialogue while the American side was led by John T. Godfrey, US State Department Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism. According to the statement, the US also reiterated its commitment to standing with India in the battle against terrorism.

(IMAGE: AP)

