US Treasury Chief discusses climate change, COVID-19 with World Bank chief

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently held a telephonic conversation with World Bank President David Malpass wherein both the leaders discussed upon a multitude of topics including COVID-19 response, vaccine access and climate change amongst others. In one of her first international conversations, Yellen urged the World Bank chief to aid low-income countries so that they can bear the brunt of climate change. In addendum, the US diplomat also deliberated upon the colossal debts that the low-income nations around the world were burdened with.

'existential threat'

Later, the US treasury department released a readout of the conversation which said that Yellen particular expressed her concern towards climate change. While President Joe Biden has vowed to pull all stops towards to reverse climate change, experts have pointed out that there were only nine more years to “save the world”. Talking about the same, Yellen stressed that climate change was an “existential threat” to the environment as well as the global economy. She also urged the global lender to help the poor nations to face the effects of climate change.

This afternoon, I enjoyed speaking with @USTreasury Secretary @JanetYellen to discuss the imperatives of #COVID19 vaccinations, climate change, poverty, & the debt burdens facing the poorest countries.



I look forward to working with her in tackling these urgent priorities. — David Malpass (@DavidMalpassWBG) February 3, 2021

Read: Janet Yellen Wins Senate Approval As Treasury Secretary

Read: US: Janet Yellen To Be First Woman Treasury Secretary

Meanwhile, US Climate envoy John Kerry recently said that an upcoming climate summit in the UK is the "last best chance" to avert environmental consequences. Speaking in an interview to the BBC, Kerry emphasised that the COP26 summit scheduled to be held in November would give global leaders a chance to come together to solve the environmental crisis. Presided by the United Kingdom, the summit would take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow from November 1-12 this year.

Biden, who assumed office earlier this month, has already made it clear that he would use his presidency to save the environment. On January 27, Biden signed a series of executive orders to tackle the climate crisis both at home and abroad. The action is in line with his pre-poll promise of bringing clean energy revolution and environmental justice to the United States. This comes days after Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement from which Donald Trump had withdrawn the US in 2019 and ordered an immediate review of harmful regulations imposed by the previous administration.

Read: Lalu's Bail Plea Hearing In Dumka Treasury Case Deferred To Feb 12

Read: UK Climate Summit 'last Best Chance' To Avoid Worst Outcomes Of Climate Crisis: John Kerry