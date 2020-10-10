US Treasury Dept Sanctions Top Officials In Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's Circle

US Treasury Department on Friday, October 9 imposed sanctions on top officials close to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and a savings-and-loan business over allegations of corrupt financial operations.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control is reported to have said that the sanction “targets corrupt financial operations and Ortega regime supporters.” As per reports, the new move freezes the US assets of the officials and restricts US citizens from dealing with the accused.

READ: Nicaragua's Ortega Threatens Life Sentences For Opponents

President's close aide sanctioned

As per reports, Nicaraguan Attorney General Ana Julia Guido De Romero has been sanctioned for her alleged role in creating a group of prosecutors who worked in close contact with the police ”to fabricate cases against political prisoners and their families".

According to the reports, the sanctions were also posed on Secretary of the Presidency Paul Herbert Oquist Kelley. As per the US office, "Oquist has pled the Ortegas’ case internationally with an unrelenting flow of lies to conceal or justify the regime’s abuses.”

READ: Nicaraguans Testify Of Abuses In Crackdown On Protests

Moreover, the same sanctions were also imposed on a savings-and-loan association firm, the Cooperativa De Ahorro Y Credito Caja Rural Nacional RL, also known by the acronym “Caruna”. The US office has alleged that President Ortega used the savings and loan to drain government funds. The office noted, "The Ortega regime has used these funds as a financial resource to remain in power and pay a network of patronage.” The US administration has earlier sanctioned Ortega’s son, Juan Carlos Ortega for his alleged links to drug trafficking racket.

In addition, the US also slapped sanctions on Nicaraguan chief General Julio Aviles, Treasury Minister Ivan Acosta, and Nicaraguan National Police. According to the reports, the US government is cornering the Ortega regime to hold free and fair elections.

Nearly 24 people having close ties to Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo have been sanctioned so far. As per reports, the Nicaraguan government has not responded to the sanctions so far. Meanwhile, opposition leader Félix Maradiaga said, "This is another victory for the people of Nicaragua in their search for justice and the isolation of the dictatorship.”

READ: Over 40 Nicaragua Evangelical Pastors Dead From Virus

READ: Virtual Preparation Allows Miss Nicaragua Amid Pandemic

Inputs/Image: AP