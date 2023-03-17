US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Assures Congress That Banking System Is Still 'sound'

In the midst of the current banking crisis in the United States, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reassured the members of the US Congress that the American banking system is still “sound” despite major setbacks. According to the American news outlet NBC, the US diplomat gave out this assertion during her address to the Senate Finance Committee. In her remarks to the Committee, Yellen assured that the regulators are taking “decisive and forceful actions” to take control of the recent debacle in California’s Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in New York. The Treasury Secretary also assured the committee members that the Biden administration is committed to dealing with the ongoing crisis in the banking sector.

“I can reassure the members of the Committee that our banking system remains sound and that Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them,” Yellen said in her address to the Senate Committee. “This week’s actions demonstrate our resolute commitment to ensure that depositors’ savings remain safe,” she added as per the report by NBC News. Yellen was referring to the Biden administration’s plan to push a $6.8 trillion budget which proposes to increase allocation in Social Security and Medicare sector along with increased military spending.

‘More work needs to be done’: Janet Yellen on Inflation

During her address to the Senate committee, the US Secretary of Treasury also touched upon the issue of inflation. According to NBC News, the inflation rates are currently on an incremental decline. “We have seen some moderation in headline inflation, but more work needs to be done,” Yellen said. “Our administration will continue to build on the actions we’ve taken to expand supply and provide cost relief in areas like energy and healthcare,” she added. However, during her address, the US diplomat did not make any mention of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Yellen’s address came one day after the global market was shaken by the collapse of Credit Suisse. The crash was a matter of concern since Credit Suisse is one of the largest and most important financial institutions in the world. On Thursday, the Swiss lender stated that it would need a $54 billion loan from the Swiss National Bank to stabilise its finances. The recent banking debacle has also led to the other major US banks trading sharply lower on Wall Street on March 16. Hence, in the address, Yellen reassured the policymakers that despite the turbulent times, the American economy is still holding its ground.