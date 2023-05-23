US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Reiterates Warning That America Could Default On June 1

In a letter to lawmakers on Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated her warning that the US Treasury is rapidly approaching a critical shortage. According to a report from the New York Times, Yellen stated that it is "highly likely" that the department will be unable to meet all of the government's financial obligations if Congress does not act to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, potentially as soon as June 1.

This announcement comes just a week after Yellen first raised concerns about the Treasury exhausting its special accounting measures to stay within the debt limit by early June. The urgency of the situation underscores the need for prompt action from Congress to address the looming fiscal crisis.

Negotiations between Biden and McCarthy are underway

The timing of Yellen's latest letter coincides with ongoing budget negotiations between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Republicans have taken a firm stance, vowing not to raise the country's borrowing limit unless Biden agrees to implement budget cuts. Negotiators met for more than two hours on Sunday evening and reconvened on Monday morning, with Biden and McCarthy scheduled to meet later in the day.

Yellen's projections are based on the most up-to-date data available, and she pledged to keep Congress informed as more information becomes available. By May 17, the Treasury had exhausted all but $92 billion in the space created under the debt limit through special accounting measures. As of May 18, the Treasury's cash balance stood at $57.3 billion. Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc have estimated that the Treasury will reach a critical threshold by June 8 or 9, when cash levels drop below the assumed minimum of $30 billion. Any point after that could potentially lead to a default, which would have severe repercussions for financial markets and the U.S. economy, according to the economists.

Yellen's warning echoes her previous statements about the potential consequences of a default, including substantial increases in Treasury borrowing costs for securities maturing in early June. The gravity of the situation underscores the need for urgent action to avert a fiscal crisis and protect the stability of the nation's economy. As the clock continues to tick, the onus is on Congress to come together and find a bipartisan solution to raise or suspend the debt limit, ensuring the government's ability to meet its financial obligations and safeguarding the country's economic well-being.