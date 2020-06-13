US Treasury Secretary Signals 2nd Round Of Stimulus Checks Might Be Included In Next Bill

In a press conference on June 13, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Trump administration is considering the second round of the stimulus payments for Americans as part of an economic-relief package. The package might roll out next month as businesses continue to suffer due to shredded economy from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As per the reports, the stimulus checks for the economic relief package might be included in the upcoming coronavirus relief bill that the Senate would most likely pass after it returns from July 4th recess. Mnuchin said that the second round of stimulus payments was something that the administration was considering very seriously, during an online question and answer session with reporters from a US media outlet. Further, he was reported saying, US President Donald Trump has held the discussion regarding stimulus checks for the Americans, however, no decision was reached whether the stimulus bill shall be advocated in the next bill or postponed ahead.

.@SBAgov, in consultation with @USTreasury, has issued new and revised guidance on the Paycheck Protection Program to implement the PPP Flexibility Act: https://t.co/WdKLvzDzr4 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) June 13, 2020

According to an official website of the United States Government, Department of the Treasury, Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin additionally announced coronavirus relief funds for the tribal government. “We are pleased to be making payments of the bulk of the balances remaining for tribal governments in the Coronavirus Relief Fund,” he said. “These payments reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that tribal governments receive this much-needed economic relief,” he added, saying, that the bills are “an important step towards defeating this virus and supporting our communities across the country.”

We’re getting close to a deal. Negotiators are looking at helping our hospitals, particularly hard-hit rural health care providers—US President Donald Trump

$450 billion to boost a small-business

Earlier, Trump announced at the White House press conference that his administration and Congress were drafting an agreement for an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money. Further, he was quoted saying, the package would add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. was quoted saying that the Trump administration was close to formulating many such deals, however, a few more details were left to deal with, as per a news agency report.

(Image Credit and Inputs From AP)