US Treasury Secretary To Hold Bilateral Talks With Nirmala Sitharaman During India Visit

The Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury Janet Yellen is set to travel to India next week to attend the India-US Economic and Financial Partnership on 11 November. The announcement was made by the US Treasury Department detailing the agenda of Janet Yellen’s visit to India.

According to the statement, Secretary Yellen will highlight the strength of the India-US partnership “which continues to deepen.”

The Treasury Secretary is also scheduled to meet the leaders of India’s technology sector on the upcoming Friday and visit the Microsoft India Development Center. She will deliver an address on the US economic partnership at the centre. Following this, Secretary Yellen will meet and hold bilateral talks with India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

US-India ties to be the key focus

A fireside discussion is planned to be held between Secretary Yellen and Finance Minister Sitharaman following the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) dialogue. The fireside discussion will see both officials interact with executives of major Indian and American companies operating in India. Secretary Yellen will then sign a joint statement with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the EFP dialogue.

According to the US Treasury Department statement, Secretary Yellen will discuss how India and the United States have worked together to strengthen their economic ties. She will also highlight the close relations between Indian and US people and businesses and explore ways to enhance the bilateral economic ties between the two nations. This will include the efforts to further ties through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and the establishment of stronger supply chains through friend-shoring.

Another key focus of Secretary Yellen’s visit will be the discussion on various opportunities as India is set to assume the G20 presidency next month. Secretary Yellen will discuss the prospects of progress on global challenges through global climate action, the development of multilateral development banks (MDBs), the strengthening of the global health architecture and the scope of advancing debt relief for low-income countries and emerging markets.

After concluding her visit to India, Secretary Yellen is scheduled to travel to Bali, Indonesia on 12 November to represent the United States at the Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting during the G20 summit. She will also accompany US President Joe Biden at the G20 Leaders' Summit on November 15 and 16.