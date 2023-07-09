US Treasury Secy Concludes China Visit, Says 'The World Is Big Enough For US And China'

As US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen concluded her China visit on July 9, she said that the "world is big enough for both the United States and China to thrive". The visit aimed at stabilising the relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

Yellen, further, shared that she had “direct, substantive, and productive” talks with China’s new economic leadership. The Chinese leaders included Premier Li Qiang and Pan Gongsheng, the newly appointed Communist Party chief of China’s central bank.

Her trip to China comes as the second visit by a US cabinet official to the Chinese capital in a matter of weeks. The main purpose of the visit and meeting was to steer relations with Beijing back on course after months of inflamed tensions, especially after the Chinese balloon incidents.

Did Yellen have a "productive" visit to China?

While addressing the press briefing in Bejing, Yellen said, “No one visit will solve our challenges overnight. But I expect that this trip will help build a resilient and productive channel of communication." Further, she added, "Broadly speaking, I believe that my bilateral meetings — which totalled about 10 hours over two days — served as a step forward in our effort to put the US-China relationship on surer footing.”

While talking about the economies of both countries, she said that it would be “disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the world” and “virtually impossible to undertake.” She asserted, “There is an important distinction between decoupling, on the one hand, and on the other hand, diversifying critical supply chains or taking targeted national security actions.”

While hinting at recent sanctions by the US on Chinese companies, she confirmed that the US would continue to take “targeted actions” to protect its own national security interests and those of its allies. Further, she assured that these actions are “transparent, narrowly scoped and targeted to clear objectives.”

Will US and China find a way to live together?

While looking at the way forward for both countries to work together, US Treasury Secretary said, "The US and China have “significant disagreements” which need discussions “clearly and directly.” Further, the US envoy has also highlighted that the Biden administration does not see US-China relations “through the frame of great power conflict.” Yellen asserted, " We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive. Both nations have an obligation to responsibly manage this relationship: to find a way to live together and share in global prosperity.”