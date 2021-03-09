US Treasury Secy Yellen Downplays Inflation Fears; 'COVID Relief Bill Will Help Economy'

The United States’ Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on March 8 said that fears regarding the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion relief bill could trigger a rapid rise in inflation are misplaced. In a televised interview with MSNBC, Yellen said that the measure, which will provide $1,400 checks to millions of Americans along with other assistance, will help the economy return to full employment by next year. When asked about concerns that the measure could rev up the economy too fast and trigger higher inflation, Yellen said that she doesn’t think that it is going to happen and further noted that the country had a 3.5 per cent unemployment rate before the pandemic and there was no sign of inflation increasing.

The Treasury Secretary said that the inflation was “too low” during the period of very low unemployment. While speaking to the media outlet, she said that if inflation does become a problem there are tools to address that and policymakers will be monitoring the situation closely and will be prepared to act. Yellen said that the coronavirus relief bill will “really provide Americans relief they need to get to the other side of this pandemic”. She also added that the scope of the measure would provide the resources needed to “fuel a really strong recovery”.

Further, Yellen predicted that the bill would allow the country to get back to full employment next year. She noted that the Congressional Budget Office had estimated that without the relief package, the country would not get back to full employment until 2024. Yellen said that once the relief measure is passed, the administration will turn to win approval for a “Build Back Better” bill that would boost infrastructure spending and provide support for improving education and job training opportunities as well as including improved child care and paid family leave provision. She said that the proposal would address problems “that have been festering for a long time”.

READ: Fauci: US Teenagers To Get Vaccinated By Autumn, Elementary Kids By Next Year

READ: Russian Intelligence Behind 'disinformation Campaign' Against US Vaccines: State Dept

‘Bill will deliver more help’

Meanwhile, Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer vowed that "this bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades”. After the US Senate voted to approve the relief package President Joe Biden also “promised” the American people that “help was on the way”. While calling it a “giant step forward” in delivering his promise, Biden said that the bill was “desperately needed”.

Even without the progressive priority of a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, the stimulus bill marks a victory for Biden's Democrats as they put their stamp on the recovery from a pandemic that has killed over 500,000 in the United States and hobbled its economy. It is worth noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that the Democrats will try to pass the pay increase through a separate plan if needed. “We will not rest until we pass the $15 minimum wage,” she said.

(Image & inputs: AP)

READ: 'US Would Do What's Necessary To Safegaurd Its Troops': Defense Secretary Austin

READ: US: Hundreds Protest In Minnesota Before Ex-officer's Trial In Floyd's Death