As the finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers agreed to impose a cap on the Russian oil prices, US Treasury Secretary hailed the decision and ascertained it would help the United States to fight inflation in Washington. In a statement released on Friday, Secretary Janet Yellen said that the announcement will also give a major blow to the Russian economy as well as their plan to ruin their neighbouring country, Ukraine. "The G7 took a critical step forward in achieving our dual goals of putting downward pressure on global energy prices while denying Putin revenue to fund his brutal war in Ukraine," she said in a statement released on Friday.

By committing to finalize and implement a price cap on Russian oil, today the G7 took a critical step forward in achieving our dual goals of putting downward pressure on global energy prices while denying Putin revenue to fund his brutal war in Ukraine. https://t.co/EVN4BvJFkW — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) September 2, 2022

The G-7 is made up of the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan. "By committing to finalise and implement a price cap, the G7 will significantly reduce Russia’s main source of funding for its illegal war, while maintaining supplies to global energy markets by keeping Russian oil flowing at lower prices," she added.

The Treasury Secretary acknowledged that the energy costs remain a concern for Americans and said the new action against Moscow would definitely become the most powerful tools to fight soaring inflation.

Treasury Secretary avers price cap will protect US inflation

According to her, the price cap will protect workers and businesses in the United States and globally from future price spikes caused by global disruptions. "Today’s action will help deliver a major blow for Russian finances and will both hinder Russia’s ability to fight its unprovoked war in Ukraine and hasten the deterioration of the Russian economy," she said. "We have already begun to see the impact of the price cap through Russia’s hurried attempts to negotiate bilateral oil trades at massive discounts," added the statement.

It is worth mentioning here US President Joe Biden, on several occasions, accused Russia Moswoc of the unprecedented inflation in the United States. According to the POTUS, it was his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin who has been blocking the major sea ports in Ukraine, resulting in 40-year high inflation in the United State. Besides, the US leader also blamed his Russian counterpart for a historic spike in energy prices.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)

