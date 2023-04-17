US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen Suggests Moscow Should Pay For Ukraine's Reconstruction

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that Russia should bear the cost of Ukraine's reconstruction. In an interview with CNN, Yellen stated that the US is currently exploring potential options to utilise Russian assets frozen in the West for this purpose, but acknowledged that there are legal limitations on what can be done with them.

When asked about the question of whether Russia should be held accountable for the "damage" caused during the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, Yellen responded that it was a responsibility that the global community expects Russia to shoulder. She said, "I think Russia should pay for the damage that it's done to Ukraine." She further stated, "This is something we’re discussing with our partners.” Yellen's statement did not provide further details on the specific actions that the US or its allies could take with regard to Moscow's assets while adhering to the legal restrictions.

Yellen's comments come on the heels of Nuland's statement

Just days before Yellen's comments, Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, revealed that Washington was actively working on compelling Moscow to bear the financial responsibility for the damages caused. Nuland further stated that the US Congress had granted the Justice Department the authority to utilise "illicit assets seized from Russian oligarchs" to assist in the reconstruction efforts of Ukraine.

"Discussions" are going on between Washington and its allies concerning the assets of the Russian central bank. It is estimated that Western nations have frozen a total of $300 billion of these assets since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv began. Die Welt, a German newspaper, reported earlier this week, citing an internal EU document, that the bloc did not share Washington DC's sentiments.

The document allegedly stated that the funds cannot be kept indefinitely by the EU or diverted to Ukraine. In February, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that any potential Western attempts to transfer seized Russian assets to Ukraine would be viewed as "barbarism," and Russia would respond in kind if necessary. Moscow has repeatedly denounced the freezing of its assets as "theft" and claimed that it violates international law.