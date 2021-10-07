US Treasury Secy Reiterates Urgency Of Debt Limit Situation Demands Immediate Attention

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, 6 October reiterated that the urgency of the debt limit situation demands immediate attention. In a tweet, she informed that she attended a meeting with US President Joe Biden and business leaders to discuss the importance of addressing the debt limit quickly to protect America’s full faith and credit, businesses, and families. The US President met with leaders of key US companies as he seeks to build support in Congress for raising the country’s debt ceiling, a step that experts say is required to prevent a possible recession.

Earlier, Yellen had said that she fully expects the nation's economy to fall into a recession if Congress fails to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling. She had previously warned that the economic recovery from the pandemic could grind to a halt if the government’s borrowing limit was not raised by 18 October. She warned that the full faith and credit of the US would be impaired, and the country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling.

On Tuesday, in a televised interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Yellen reiterated that she regards “October 18 as a deadline.” She said, “It would be catastrophic to not pay the government's bills, for us to be in a position where we lack the resources to pay the government's bills,” adding that it really undermines confidence in the full faith and credit of the United States.

Yellen added, “US Treasury securities have long been viewed as the safest asset on the planet that partly accounts for the reserve status of the dollar and placing that in question by failing to pay any of our bills that come due, we'd really be a catastrophic outcome. I fully expect it would cause a recession as well.”

US debt-ceiling standoff

Yellen’s remarks came after US President Joe Biden earlier this week urged Congress to raise the debt limit. Biden lashed out at Republicans for threatening to use their power to block Democrats’ efforts. Biden also warned that defaulting on the US debt would lead to a “self-inflicted wound” that takes the US’ economy over a cliff and risks jobs and retirement savings.

“They need to stop playing Russian roulette with the US economy,” Biden said at the White House. “Republicans just have to let us do our job. Just get out of the way. If you don’t want to help save the country, get out of the way so you don’t destroy it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refused to lend support to the Democrats. McConnell forced Senate Democrats into a cumbersome process, that apparently might drag on as the deadline approached. He argued that the US Republicans already gave the Democrats a roadmap for dealing with the debt ceiling.

“I suggest that our Democratic colleagues get moving,” McConnell said at the Capitol.

