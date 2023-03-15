US Treasury To Allow House Panel Inspection Of Biden's Alleged Foreign Business Deals

US President Joe Biden and his family are currently the subject of an investigation by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee over foreign business deals in order to determine whether he has compromised with national security.

According to media reports, Chairman of the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, James Comer, has claimed that the Treasury Department plans to allow the panel to inspect reports on foreign banking and other business transactions by relatives and associates of President Joe Biden including his son Hunter.

However, neither the Treasury Department spokesperson nor the White House has reportedly commented on the matter yet. The developments followed the Accountability Committee’s top Democrat Jamie Raskin's letter, which he wrote to Comer in which he revealed, among other things, that the chairman of the committee had served a subpoena on Bank of America Corp demanding all financial records pertaining to three Biden associates from 2009 until now.

The letter came after Comer stated that Hunter Biden had been requested to provide documentation on his family's business dealings by the Accountability Committee.

“House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer is calling on Hunter Biden, James Biden, and (Hunter Biden’s business partner) Eric Schwerin to provide documents, communications, and records related to President Biden’s involvement in his family’s business schemes,” according to the committee’s statement.

Schwerin, James, and Hunter Biden were all key witnesses in the panel's ongoing inquiry into POTUS' involvement in the family's domestic and foreign business schemes, according to the committee's statement.

Notably, the White House has previously dismissed Comer's probe as politically motivated. Biden has previously said he was not involved in any of his son's overseas deals.