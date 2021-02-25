US Triple Murder Accused Cooked Neighbour's Heart With Potatoes To Serve His Family

An Oklahoma man named Lawrence Paul Anderson has been accused of 3 killings, which includes the death of a neighbour whose heart he cut out. On Tuesday, February 23, the judge denied bail as he faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and one count of maiming for the attack this month in Chickasha, which is 35 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. According to the reports by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OBSI), Anderson killed the 41-year-old Andrea Lynn Blankenship and then cut out her heart.

Triple murder case

The man then brought the heart to his uncle’s house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them. He did this before he killed his uncle, wounded his aunt and murdered their four-year-old granddaughter. During January, Anderson got early release from prison as part of a mass commutation effort. He had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for probation violations on a drug case. Republican Governor Kevin Stitt commuted the sentence last year to 9 years in prison.

(This undated photo provided by the Grady County, Oklahoma, Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul Anderson, an Oklahoma man who had been released early from prison in January as part of a mass commutation effort is now accused of three killings, including the death of a neighbor whose heart he cut out, authorities said. Image Credits: AP)

Read: 'We Ask For Support': US Will Seek Election To UN Human Rights Council, Says Blinken

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks criticised the reform system as it led to the commutations of hundreds of Oklahoma inmates. He said, “It is time that we do better. If we have the highest incarceration rate in the world, OK. We can look at our citizens and be honest with them and tell them that you’re safe. I can’t tell the people in my district today that they’re safe”.

Read: US Honours Indian RTI Activist Anjali Bhardwaj With Anti-corruption Champions Award

According to the reports by the Oklahoman, Anderson sobbed in court during his court appearance. He said, “I don’t want no bail, your honour. I don’t want no bail”. Anderson’s lawyer Al Hoch hinted that he will seek a mental evaluation. This will further help in determining if he is capable enough to stand the trial.

Read: Countering Chinese Propaganda Act Introduced In US Congress

Also Read: Biden Lifts Trump-era Ban Blocking Legal Immigration To US

(Image Credits: Pixabay)