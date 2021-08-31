'US Troops Left Behind $85bn-worth Military Equipment For Taliban,' Quips Donald Trump Jr

Former US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr said that with the chaotic and hostile takeover of Afghanistan after two decades, the Taliban has now got hold of $85 billion worth of weapons that were left behind by the United States. Trump Jr also took a jibe at US President Joe Biden and said on Twitter that America’s each citizen contributed about “$265 to their terrorist cause assuming +/-320 mil citizens.” He also shared an image of all the military equipment left in Afghanistan.

As per ANI, Trump Jr noted that US was leaving behind 22,174 humvees, 8,000 trucks, 634 MIII7, 1,62,043 radios, 155 MxxPro mine-proof vehicles, 16,035-night vision goggles/devices, 169 armoured personnel carriers, 358,530 assault rifles, 42,000 trucks and SUVs, 126,295 pistols, 64,363 machine guns, 176 artillery pieces, 33 Mi-17 and as many UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, four C-130 transporters, 23 Embraer EMB 314/A29 Super Tucano, 43 MD530 choppers, 28 Cessna 208, and 10 Cessna AC-208 planes.

Trump Jr’s remarks came after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had also stated that "the Taliban probably would not give such material back to the US at the airport." The United States, which completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 31 with several Americans still on the foreign land, left behind all the equipment as taking them back to the country is not an economic task. Trump Jr, in a separate tweet, also said that the US servicemen left their dogs, too, in the conflict-ridden nation.

For perspective… $85,000,000,000 worth of military being left to Taliban Terrorists means that each and every man, woman, and child in American contributed about $265 to their terrorist cause assuming +/-320 mil citizens.

Well done Democrats! pic.twitter.com/fXefvP5cNH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 29, 2021

They even left the military dogs behind. #BidenMustGo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 31, 2021

Donald Trump suggests 'bombing' military equipment

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump on August 30 suggested that the left-out American military equipment in Afghanistan should be ‘bombed’ if it is not returned on demand. Trump lashed out at his successor Joe Biden for handling the end of the 20-year-old war in Afghanistan “badly” and “incompetently.” According to Trump, the military equipment should be “demanded” to be returned to the country because it includes “every penny of the $85 billion” in cost.

While pictures and images of the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul airport have triggered criticism against Biden, Trump said, “Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible!” The US also flew its last military flight out of Kabul on August 31 with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying that hundreds of Americans still remain in the war-torn country.

Trump said on Monday, “Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

“In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost. If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal Military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it,” he added.

IMAGE: AP