US: Trump Claims Mike Pence Is 'mortally Wounded' After Certifying 2020 Election Results

Former US President Donald Trump stated that Mike Pence, who was the Vice President during his tenure in the office, is "mortally wounded" as he affirmed the 2020 election results, as per the reports of CNN. In a video released on social media, Trump is heard telling a crowd at a closed press event over the weekend that Pence had been very seriously injured by his affirmation on January 6 to allow legislative certification of the 2020 election results.

He further stated that Mike should not have affirmed the election results to the legislators, and they would have had a different outcome in the election. He believed that Mike Pence had been severely harmed by what happened on January 6 and he also that he believed that the former Vice President had been mortally wounded, based on the reactions he's eliciting.

Speculation about a presidential run in 2024

With repeated visits to Iowa and New Hampshire this year, the former vice president has sparked speculation about a presidential run in 2024. Pence visited New Hampshire last week to talk to a local Republican women's club and greet Republican Party contributors at a fundraiser for New Hampshire state senators, according to CNN. Pence said he sought inspiration from scripture in deciding how to approach January 6 during an appearance at an event held by the conservative nonprofit Heritage Action.

He stated that he had taken an oath to preserve the United States Constitution. According to CNN, Pence has been secretly creating a campaign if he decides to run for president after next year's midterm elections. However, he has not made the choice to run for President as of yet. If Trump decided to run for president again the former vice and president would compete against one other.

Pence believes he did the right thing

Despite pleas from Trump and his supporters to stop the certification, Pence affirmed the 2020 election results. Pence has frequently asserted that he lacks the constitutional authority to reject or return state-certified electoral ballots. During the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, some protesters were heard yelling, "Hang Mike Pence," in reference to his role in certifying President Biden's victory, according to the Hill. Pence stated in December that he believes he did the right thing by certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election in January.-a