US: Trump Feared Being Targeted With ‘very Dangerous’ Fruit By Protesters At Rallies

Former US President Donald Trump has said that he feared that protesters during rallies or events would hit him with "very dangerous" fruit. He made the remarks under oath in October for a court case and his response has been revealed in a deposition released on 26 April, New York Post reported. The lawsuit has been filed by protesters who have alleged former US President's staff of assaulting them outside Trump Tower in 2015.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, asked for Trump's response about a remark he made to the supporters, telling them to "knock the crap" out of someone if they hit him with a tomato. As per the deposition, Trump responded that "it was very dangerous" and added that they had been "threatened." Ex-US President Donald Trump stated that his team had told him that people were "going to throw fruit," as per the New York Post report. He revealed that he thought that there was the involvement of "Secret Service" and called getting pelted by fruit "a very violent stuff."

Trump further stated that they remained "alert" that day and added that he had told his supporters to knock out any fruit-throwers "in jest." He called it a "dangerous stuff as well as serious threat" and emphasized that they can get "killed with those things," as per the news report. Trump, however, revealed that he was not aware if people had brought tomatoes to the event. In response to a question regarding what he expected his security officials to do in case any protester hit him with fruit, Trump said that not just him but the people in the audience could get "badly hurt" with a "tomato, a pineapple and a lot of other things." He noted that the security team needed to be "aggressive" for preventing the incident from happening.

Protesters' case against Trump

A case has been filed by five people of Mexican origin who have alleged that Trump’s bodyguards had assaulted them outside his Manhattan skyscraper in September 2015. According to AP, former US President Donald Trump had testified under oath at Trump Tower in New York City in October 2021. The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, revealed that Trump had been questioned on several issues including his remarks at the campaign rallies. The people were protesting against the remarks made by Trump about Mexico and Mexican immigrants.

