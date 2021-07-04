US: Trump Kicks Off 'Save America' Rally In Florida, Says 'we Have To Work For Victory'

Ahead of the Fourth of July, former US President Donald Trump kicked off his much anticipated ‘Save America’ campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida. The rally, which is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, was an all-day event to support Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda and celebrate the achievements of his administration. The event, held at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on July 3, also featured a firework show ahead of Independence Day marked on July 4.

According to several local US media outlets, Saturday’s Save America Rallt attracted a record crowd. The event gave Trump’s most fervent supporters an opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend with the 45th President and other conservative firebrands. While addressing the crowd, Trump reportedly said, “together we will take back the House, take back the Senate and we will save America”.

“There’s only one way to save our nation,” he added. “We have to work for a victory in the mid-terms next year. We have to keep fighting like we are right now”.

People had gathered hours before the event. While addressing the crown, Trump reportedly looked back on his record while he was president. He even touted his efforts to improve the economy, secure the border and support the military. Further, without evidence, he continued to peddle lies about the 2020 presidential election and called it a “totally rigged and dishonest election”.

'Fighting against corrupt establishment'

Trump even went on to criticise New York prosecutors for indicting his company, the Trump Organization, and his longtime financial adviser, Allen Weisselberg, in what he called "prosecutorial misconduct". He pointed to the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the charges filed against his firm and claimed that he had become an easy target for his opponents to score political points. "They've mobilized every power of government to come after me, my family, my wonderful employees, and my company solely because of politics," Trump told the crowd gathered at the rally.

“Every abuse and attack they throw my way is solely because I have been fighting for you against the corrupt establishment,” he added. “What they’re doing is an atrocity and the American people will not stand for it”.

Following his remarks, the Save America Rally then lit up the sky with an extensive fireworks show as the audience worked its way toward the exit. It is worth noting that this was Trump’s second "Save America" rally, the earlier being held in Ohio near the end of last month. Back then, Trump had dissed US President Joe Biden's performance as a "catastrophe" and criticised the current administration for the crime wave in major cities throughout the country, the migrant crisis at the southern border with Mexico, and a dismal economic situation marred with high inflation.

