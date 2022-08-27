US: Trump Slams Judge For Backing Mar-a-Lago Raid; Claims FBI Affidavit 'heavily redacted'

US President Donald Trump, on Friday, reacted to the recent affidavit released by the FBI and claimed the document has no mention of nuclear information. Further, in a social media post, Trump criticised the judge and said he could have not approved the search warrant. "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on 'Nuclear,' a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH [sic]," Trump said in a statement via social media.

According to the affidavit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recovered at least 14 "secret boxes" from Trump's residence and added the 45th US President was not authorised to store highly confidential papers at his Mar-a-Lago house. "No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorised for the storage of classified material," read the court papers.

In a social media post, Trump mentioned that the judge must not clear the search warrant that listed potential violations of the Espionage Act involving the mishandling of classified materials.

Though the affidavit released did not provide much information about the 11 sets of classified records recovered during the Mar-a-Lago raid, it focused more on a separate batch of 15 boxes that the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from the home in January. According to the affidavit, an abrupt raid at Mar-a-Lago was crucial as highly sensitive material was found in those 15 boxes. Of 184 documents marked classified, 25 were at the top secret level. Some had special markings suggesting they included information from highly sensitive human sources or the collection of electronic "signals" authorised by a special intelligence court, according to the affidavit.

Trump claims Mar-a-Lago raid 'politically motivated'

Despite the revelation of such crucial information, President Trump contested the claims and painted it as a "politically motivated" witch hunt intended to damage his reelection prospects. He even took to his social media site and claimed his innocence and his cooperation with the federal agency officials.

On August 8 this year, the law enforcement agency conducted a raid at the residence of the ex-US President's home in Palm Beach, Florida. According to the FBI officials, they had recovered a number of secret documents that were stored "intentionally" and "illegally", with wrong intentions.

(Image: AP)