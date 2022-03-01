US: Trump Taunts POTUS Biden At Orlando Rally; Calls Him A 'fascist'

Former US President Donald Trump, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, slammed his successor Joe Biden and accused his party of creating the conditions that assisted Russia to attack its neighbouring country, Ukraine. According to a report by US News, Trump, while pointing fingers at the incumbent President, had said, "Our most dangerous people are people from within." He even called Biden and his colleagues-- "Fascists" "Dumb" and the leaders who were "afraid to do the right thing." During his rally, Trump also described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “smart.” "Of course he’s smart,” Trump said in his remarks and added, "But the real problem is our leaders are dumb. Dumb. So dumb."

In his 85-minute-long speech in Orlando, Trump also called Biden a "sleeping giant" who has no idea of dealing with the other countries. "The socialist, globalists, Marxists and communists who are attacking our civilization have no idea of the sleeping giant they have awoken," the US News quoted Trump as saying to the cheering crowd. He asked Americans to "stand up to the left-wing fascists." While bolstering his moves and decisions taken during his presidency, he uttered how "wisely" he dealt with Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Contradictory to his earlier opinion of calling Putin a "smart leader", Trump also expressed support for the Ukrainian people and called the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a "brave man".

Trump hints at contesting 2024 elections

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when the former US President slammed Biden on the Ukraine issue. Earlier while addressing a similar rally in Conroe, Texas in January this year, he said Biden must stop stressing about the situation around Ukraine and advised him of concentrating on the issue of home border security instead. During the rally, Trump had said that the main work of the President is to safeguard the interests of his country at first, and added the incumbent government "seems busy in talks of "invasions" of other countries instead." Further, in his keynote address, Trump indicated he planned to run for president a third time, in 2024. The former US President then went on to blame election fraud as the main reason for his loss in the last Presidential elections-- a claim that he failed to provide concrete evidence. "We did it twice, and we’ll do it again," Trump said of running in 2024.

Image: AP