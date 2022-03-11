US: Trump Wants Supporters To Fund New Private Jet After Mar-a-Lago Emergency Landing

Former United States President Donald Trump has reportedly urged his supporters to help him in buying the new "Trump Force One." Trump has made the request to his supporters through his Save America PAC in an email titled "Update Trump Force One" and told them about his team constructing a new Trump Force One, The Hill reported. The appeal from the former President Trump comes just days after a plane flying him made an emergency landing after one of its engines had reportedly failed.

In his email titled "Update Trump Force One," Trump has told his supporters that the development of his plane has not been revealed and he could not wait for everyone to witness it. The fundraising email mentioned that he had "a very important update on his plane" and asked his potential donors if they remembered the time when he was travelling in the US in his own "Trump Force One" prior to assuming office as the president of US, as per The Hill report. It further has a GIF of a plane taking off with a poll about seeing his new plane and is giving supporters to respond in one of the two options i.e "yes" or "no". As per the news report, the poll links to a donation page that asks his supporters to "contribute any amount" to respond to Former President Donald Trump.

Former US President's plane made an emergency landing

A plane carrying former US President Donald Trump made an emergency landing when one of its engines failed mid-air on Saturday, Politico reported. Trump was returning from New Orleans after his speech at a Republican National Committee-hosted donor retreat. He was heading to Palm Beach, where Trump resides at his Mar-a-Lago estate and the plane was in the air for 20 to 30 minutes before one of the engines failed, according to people familiar with the incident as told to Politico. After one of the engines of the flight failed, the pilot turned around to New Orleans shortly. Audio communications between the pilot and air traffic control revealed that the landing was "emergency in nature," Politico cited a source. However, another person aware of the recording has disputed the use of the word “emergency." In New Orleans, the former US President delivered a 90-minute speech and covered a wide range of issues.

Image: AP