US: Trump's Former NSA Michael Flynn To Be Sentenced Next Month

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan reportedly rejected United States President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn's claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Sullivan has also ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on January 28, 2020 as back in November delayed the planned sentencing hearing. According to reports, Flynn was supposed to have been sentenced in December 2018, but he had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his post-election contacts with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Judge Emmet Sullivan said, “The Court summarily disposes of Mr Flynn's arguments that the FBI conducted an ambush interview for the purpose of trapping him into making false statements and that the government pressured him to enter a guilty plea. The record proves otherwise”. She further added, “Regardless of Mr Flynn's new theories, he pled guilty twice to the crime, and he fails to demonstrate that the disclosure of the requested information would have impacted his decision to plead guilty”.

READ: Trump Says He Is Watching North Korea Closely Ahead Of Nuclear Deadline

READ: Trump Likely To Become Third United States President To Be Impeached

Flynn pleads guilty

In 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty of lying to FBI agents about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then Russian ambassador to the United States. The conversations between Flynn and Sergey took place on December 29, 2016, after the results came out in favour of Donald Trump. The phone conversation was reportedly viewed by Obama advisers who have been briefed on its content by the FBI with suspicion of a deal between the incoming team and Moscow.

In January 2017, a leading newspaper in the US reported that Flynn is under investigation over his alleged conversation with Russian officials. In February, Flynn denied having spoken to Sergey about the sanctions placed on Moscow by the Obama administration. However, the next day US counterintelligence officials shared an account indicating that such discussions did take place.

On February 13, 2017, Flynn resigned as National Security Advisor following news reports about his communications with Russian officials. Flynn's 24-day tenure was the shortest in the 63-year history of the office. Flynn is a retired United States Army Lieutenant General who played a key role in shaping US counterterrorism strategy and dismantling insurgent networks in Afghanistan and Iraq.

(With ANI inputs)

READ: Donald Trump Condemned For Commenting On Nancy Pelosi's Teeth

READ: Iran Hawks Win A Key Concession From Trump Administration