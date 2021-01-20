US: Twelve National Guard Members Pulled From Biden's Inauguration Duty

Twelve members of the US National Guard have been removed from duty helping secure inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden vetting, Pentagon officials said on January 19. The announcement comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) vetted over 25,000 of National Guard troops amid fears of ‘insider attack’ on the Presidential inauguration ceremony. Threats on the ceremony have raised manifold in light of Capitol mob attacks that jolted America earlier this month.

Earlier, US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy had told The Associated Press that the troops were vetted for having potential tries to right-wing extremists amongst other things. Speaking to reporters later, Army General Daniel Hokanson revealed that one guard member was removed for troubling text messages while another was sacked for being reported to a tip line. Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesman reasoned that immediate removals were being taken out of “abundance of caution” that authorities were practising.

Conscious of the potential threat

McCarthy has told The Associated Press on January 17 that the officials are ‘conscious of the potential threat’ and has even warned the commanders to remain vigilant for any issues within their ranks as the day when Biden will be sworn-in. FBI has also been reportedly vetting the National Guard troops amid fears of ‘insider attack’. However, McCarthy and other leaders have reportedly said that they have not yet seen any evidence of threats but the officials said the vetting had not lagged any new issue.

Insider threats have been a persistent issue for law enforcement in the US after the September 11, 2001 attacks. However, in most cases, the threats include the ones from homegrown insurgents that are radicalised by terror groups such as the al-Qaida. But, in contrast, this time, the law enforcement is in a caution against the protesters that support the outvoted US President Donald Trump fueled by his baseless claims of voter fraud in the November elections.

