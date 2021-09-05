US: Two Indian-origin People Die In Flash Floods Caused By Hurricane Ida

At least two Indian-origin persons have died in New Jersey, according to PTI. The two persons were swept away by flash floods caused due to Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida has caused record-breaking rains, that resulted in more than 40 people drowning in their homes and cars.

Two Indian origin people die in flash floods

Indian-origin Malathi Kanche, 46, a software designer, was on her way home with her 15-year-old daughter on Wednesday when her vehicle got stuck in floodwater on Route 22 of Bridgewater, New Jersey, PTI cited New York Times report. Kanche and her daughter held onto a tree as the flood water tried to pull them. The tree fell that led to Kanche getting swept by the floodwater, as per the PTI report citing a family friend, Mansi Mago. As per the report, the authorities had initially declared them 'missing' but they have confirmed the death of Kanche on Friday.

Dhanush Reddy, 31, was struck in the flood in South Plainfield, New Jersey. According to the reports, he lost balance and fell near a 36-inch-wide sewer pipe. The report mentioned that the authorities informed them that he was pulled into the drain pipe. The authorities found the body of Dhanush Reddy a few miles away.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in the US state of Louisiana on Sunday and soon after, National Weather Services issued an alert warning resident of flash floods. Ida, a category 4 storm hit American soil on the same day as Hurricane Katrina hit the Mississippi and Louisiana 16 years ago. The tropical storm left the city of New Orlean in a power blackout.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden was in Louisiana to get an up-close view of the damage. Biden has also offered assistance from the United States government. A week after making landfall in the eastern US state of Louisiana, Hurricane Ida has now led to a colossal oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the Associated Press, the growing oil spill appears to have remained out to sea and has not impacted the Louisiana shoreline. The response teams were trying to determine the scope of the discharge.

