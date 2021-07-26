US: Two Young Bears Spotted Roaming Around Mall In Tennessee; Watch Video

Two young black bears were spotted roaming around a mall in Morristown, Tennessee. The College Square Mall has shared the videos of the incident on Facebook. In the caption, the mall detailed how the bears were seen roaming in front of the mall. The videos have grabbed the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from expressing their views in the comments section.

Bears spotted around the mall

One of the videos shared on Facebook shows a young black bear roaming around the mall. College Square Mall in the caption mentioned that bears were roaming around the mall premises. They warned that people should not feed or approach the bears. College Square Mall shared one of the clips alongside the caption, "Check out our visitor this morning looking for showtimes of Space Jam at AMC College Square 12! In all seriousness, please be cognizant of two bears in our area. Do not approach or feed the bears." Another clip shared by the College Square Mall on Facebook shows one of the bears moving around the mall and looking through glass windows.

Since being shared, both the clips have garnered over 1K shares and tons of reactions. Netizens, stunned to see the bears around the mall took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Guess he shopping for food". Another individual commented, "People better leave it alone or they will try to kill it for no reason". Another user wrote, "He wanted to see a movie too."

Meanwhile, a video had surfaced from California, where the two bear cubs entered the backyard of a house to have some food and water. However, the adorable cubs were caught red-handed in the camera lens while enjoying water from a bird feeder and munching on berries from shrubs. In the video, it can be seen that the smaller one is stretching its feet to drink water from the bird feeder while, the other bear cub is seen munching on berries from a shrub.

IMAGE: CollegeSquareMall/Facebook