US: Ultra-rare 'Cotton Candy' Coloured Lobster Caught In Casco Bay Amazes Netizens; Watch

While more than 70% of Earth is covered with water, around 80% of water bodies remain unexplored, says the US National Ocean Service. In short, every time one takes a dive into the sea, it would not be surprising to discover new geological formations or creatures. One such incident happened with a fisherman from Casco Bay in the United States.

Bill Coppersmith freed a rare cotton candy-coloured lobster from his fishing net last week. The colour of the lobster is so unique that it has not been in the wild for a couple of years. "It's so rare; there only 1 in a 100 million caught," said CEO of Get Maine Lobster, Mark Murrell.

The video of the lobster was posted on the Get Maine Lobster website, which is a food delivery website that creates modern culinary adventures that bring the allure of the ocean right to the door.

We did it! Haddie, the rare Cotton Candy Lobster, has officially been adopted. She's going to the @SeacoastSciCtr in Rye, New Hampshire! We're grateful for all the incredible orgs who inquired about Haddie. #Haddie #cottoncandylobster #GML #rarelobster #maine pic.twitter.com/yLPfWZrL2z — Get Maine Lobster 🦞 (@getmainelobster) November 10, 2021

Haddie - the ultra-rare lobster

Coppersmith named the ultra-rare lobster Haddie. The lobster was caught off the coast of Portland in Casco Bay in Maine. The shiny cotton candy-coloured marine crustaceans were officially adopted soon after by Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, Get Maine wrote on their website. It will be soon shipped to the conservatory where it will live the rest of its days.

As per National Geographic, Scientists believe that the rare colour of the lobster is due to a genetic condition, known as leucism, which means a partial loss of pigmentation. The last such catch was in 2018, in Canada. As per Portland Press-Herald, the lobster was donated to the Huntsman Marine science museum in Saint Andrews.

Meet Haddie! She is a Cotton Candy lobster who was caught by Lobsterman Bill. She is named after Bills granddaughter. The odds of a Cotton Candy lobster being caught is 1 in 100 Million! Know of an aquarium that she could call home? Send us a DM! pic.twitter.com/I8P38qElef — Get Maine Lobster 🦞 (@getmainelobster) November 9, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Coppersmith, Murrell told in Washington Examiner that he is one of the finest 'lobstermen' in all of Maine. He named the unusual creature after his granddaughter. Coppersmith has been in the business for nearly 40 years and claimed that had never seen something like this.

While some netizens were surprised to see the rare cotton candy-coloured lobster, many suggested suitable homes for it. Some also said that it would live the best in its natural habitat. Here are some reactions:

I bet Monterey Bay Aquarium would love to give Haddie a home! She's truly beautiful. — Rain Leveille (@GrandmereRain) November 14, 2021

The Georgia aquarium would be an excellent place for Haddie — FenderFGS (@fenderfgs) November 13, 2021

Never heard of a Cotton Candy until today. Cool. — Billy (@Billy46724260) November 14, 2021

I bet she would prefer to stay in her natural habitat. The best thing to do would be to release her and let her live her life as a free creature. — Sky Beans (@RedVelvet1140) November 14, 2021

Image: @GetMaineLobster_Twitter