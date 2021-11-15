Last Updated:

US: Ultra-rare 'Cotton Candy' Coloured Lobster Caught In Casco Bay Amazes Netizens; Watch

Bill Coppersmith named the ultra-rare lobster Haddie. The cotton candy-coloured lobster was caught off the coast of Portland in Casco Bay in Maine.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
lobster

IMAGE: @GetMaineLobster_Twitter


While more than 70% of Earth is covered with water, around 80% of water bodies remain unexplored, says the US National Ocean Service. In short, every time one takes a dive into the sea, it would not be surprising to discover new geological formations or creatures. One such incident happened with a fisherman from Casco Bay in the United States.

Bill Coppersmith freed a rare cotton candy-coloured lobster from his fishing net last week. The colour of the lobster is so unique that it has not been in the wild for a couple of years. "It's so rare; there only 1 in a 100 million caught," said CEO of Get Maine Lobster, Mark Murrell.

The video of the lobster was posted on the Get Maine Lobster website, which is a food delivery website that creates modern culinary adventures that bring the allure of the ocean right to the door.

Haddie - the ultra-rare lobster

Coppersmith named the ultra-rare lobster Haddie. The lobster was caught off the coast of Portland in Casco Bay in Maine. The shiny cotton candy-coloured marine crustaceans were officially adopted soon after by Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, Get Maine wrote on their website. It will be soon shipped to the conservatory where it will live the rest of its days.

READ | NZ skipper Kane Williamson keeps calm in PC with Australian team playing loud music; watch

As per National Geographic, Scientists believe that the rare colour of the lobster is due to a genetic condition, known as leucism, which means a partial loss of pigmentation. The last such catch was in 2018, in Canada. As per Portland Press-Herald, the lobster was donated to the Huntsman Marine science museum in Saint Andrews.

READ | 'Ghani': Teaser of Varun Tej's sports drama film out; watch gripping action here

Meanwhile, talking about Coppersmith, Murrell told in Washington Examiner that he is one of the finest 'lobstermen' in all of Maine. He named the unusual creature after his granddaughter. Coppersmith has been in the business for nearly 40 years and claimed that had never seen something like this.

READ | 'Hiccups & Hookups': Trailer of Lara Bhupati, Prateik Babbar's family drama out; Watch

While some netizens were surprised to see the rare cotton candy-coloured lobster, many suggested suitable homes for it. Some also said that it would live the best in its natural habitat. Here are some reactions:

READ | Anupam Kher sheds light on the learnings of Japanese philosophy 'Kintsugi'; Watch

Image: @GetMaineLobster_Twitter

Tags: lobster, US, Maine
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND