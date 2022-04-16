US, UN Urge Israel & Palestine To 'exercise Restraint' Following Clashes At Al-Aqsa Mosque

A day after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians erupted at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, US special envoy George Mitchell on Friday urged both sides to "exercise restraint" to open gates for a new set of negotiations. Speaking with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Jordanian capital, Amman, Mitchell stressed that parties in conflict must resort to a "period of calm" to prevent new wave of violence in recent days. However, President Abbas on Friday indicated that Palestine has still not decided whether they are ready to return to talks.

"On behalf of the United States and the president, I urge all sides to exercise restraint," George Mitchell told Palestinian President Abbas, as quoted by VOA News.

"What is needed now is a period of calm and quiet in which we can go forward in the effort in which we are engaged," he added.

Mitchel's effort to bring back Israel and Palestine to the negotiation table comes as Jerusalem on Friday witnessed fresh clashes at the Al-Aqsa compound after Israeli police stomped on the mosque premises during early morning prayers. "The United States is deeply concerned by the violence in Jerusalem today on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. We call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. We urge Palestinian and Israeli officials to work cooperatively to lower tensions and ensure the safety of everyone," US State Department said in a statement.

At least 117 Palestinians were injured in the skirmish, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. The violence comes as several Palestinians have already been killed in confrontations in the past few weeks over Israel's approval of 1,600 new housing units to be built in East Jerusalem's West Bank district. This has further escalated the diplomatic rift between both the neighbouring countries.

We are deeply concerned by the violence in Jerusalem today on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. We call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. https://t.co/7cJsIKWLoh — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) April 15, 2022

UN chief voices concern over 'bloody' clashes

Calling for an immediate cessation of violence, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday voiced "grave concern" over the deteriorating situation between Israel and Palestine. According to Gutteres's spokesman, Stephane Dujjaric, the secretary-general has also asked both sides to "help calm" the situation and avoid provocations in the holy site that is sacred to both Jews and Muslims. The UN head also reiterated calls for the status quo and urged both parties to uphold and respect the sanctum. Dujjaric also added that Guterres has affirmed to support Palestine and Israel to resolve the conflict based on the relevant UN resolutions.

Palestine hopes world leaders will ask Israel to stop settlement activities in West Bank

At talks with Mitchell, President Abbas asserted that Palestine hoped that the world leaders will mediate in the ongoing conflict between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and urge Israel to stop all settlement-related activities in the West Bank. Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat also stated that "We need to give proximity talks the chance they deserve, but we want to make sure that the decision of the Israeli government to construct 1,600 housing units in East Jerusalem and more to come is really stopped." He went on to add: "Our positions are clear-cut and defined," as per VOA. Both Israel and Palestine have suspended talks for over a year after the 11-day Gaza War in May 2021.

(Image: AP)