US Undersecretary Of Defense For Policy Says Chinese Attack On Taiwan 'unlikely'

Colin Kahl, US undersecretary of Defense for Policy, does not believe there will be a conflict between China and Taiwan in the near future. Kahl cited the continued military dominance of the United States and China's lack of preparedness for such a conflict as the underlying reason behind his assessment, Newsweek reported. Kahl's perspective, however, was recorded before recent events in Washington related to the Chinese spy balloon.

Colin Kahl spoke about his assessment during the Early Bird Brief podcast, which is a podcast series dedicated to national security. "I see nothing that indicates that Xi Jinping believes his military is ready to do this," he said.

Kahl's perspective, however, differs from General Mike Minihan's view. Minihan, the commander of the US Air Force's Air Mobility Command. Minihan said last month in an internal memo that "I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025".

No single view on the likelihood of China invading Taiwan

The US Department of Defense stated that General Minihan's comments, which concerned the likelihood of China reacting violently to Taiwan's presidential election in 2024, did not reflect the official view of the department.

China claims Taiwan as its territory, while Taiwan rejects these claims.

This disagreement has led some US officials to predict a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait in the mid-decade. Kahl, who has downplayed the possibility of conflict in the near future, did admit China is modernising its military to counteract American capabilities in the region. His view is that US deterrence is effective enough to prevent an invasion.

In the podcast, Kahl also pointed out the fact that China has not fought a war since 1970. Moreover, invading Taiwan, that is, carrying out an invasion across a massive water body, is not a cake walk. The challenges Russian Army is facing in occupying Ukraine will probably make power weilders in Beijing more reticent.

Cahl seems to think so as well. "I think that they understand well that the United States continues to have pretty significant overmatch in a lot of critical domains, and that Xi Jinping would, all else being equal, like to resolve the Taiwan issue without having to resort to force, especially after having seen the Russian experience in Ukraine," he said.

China's decision will depend on its larger grandstrategic calculation. If China feels this decade is the ideal window to carry out the invasion, after which it might become more difficult, than China might move.

As of now, it is not clear what role Japan's remilitarisation, and America's attempt to create an alliance to contain China, will play in Xi's calculation. One thing is clear, Xi has the authority and power to make the Chinese state go for the invasion, he will not face any significant resistance within the Chinese polity. Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's autobiography, which was published posthumously, talks about the rise of Xi Jinping.

In the autobiography, Abe mentions that Xi stopped reading from prepared statements in 2018, which in Abe's view is a sign of his growing authority.