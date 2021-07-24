US 'undeterred' By China's New Sanctions: Joe Biden's White House

The US, on June 23, asserted that it was “undeterred” by Chinese sanctions, as Beijing slapped fresh sanctions on American officials. It all started when Washington penalized several Hong Kong officials over their crackdown of pro-democracy protesters in the Chinese-controlled semi-autonomous region. In a retaliatory measure, Beijing slapped hard-hitting sanctions on at least seven American individuals and entities on Friday.

Elaborating on the same, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US was “undeterred” by the sanctions adding that it was “fully committed” to implementing its relevant Washington sanctions authorities. She further asserted that these actions were the latest instances of how Beijing “punishes” private citizens companies and civil society organizations as a way to send political signals and further illustrate the PRC’s deteriorating investment climate and rising political risk.” Psaki also further went on to call the move “unproductive and cynical”.

“We’re undeterred by these actions and we will remain fully committed to implementing all relevant US sanctions authorities,” Psaki told reporters.

China imposes sanctions

On July 23, China announced sanctions on several American individuals and organizations in response to recent US sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong. The country’s foreign ministry said that the recent US move was designed to “groundlessly smear Hong Kong’s business environment” and “gravely violate international law and basic norms governing international relations". China said that it would impose sanctions on seven US individuals and entities including former US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross. Other sanctioned by China include Sophie Richardson, Human Rights Watch's China director; Carolyn Bartholomew, chair of US-China Economic and Security Review Commission; and Adam King of the International Republican Institute.

Washington and Beijing’s relationship has become even more strained in recent months. They remain sour on issues including the COVID-19 origin, human rights, and cybersecurity. Amid tension between the two nations, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China this weekend in an effort to address deteriorating ties. It will be the most senior official visit under President Joe Biden.

