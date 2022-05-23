US: Unidentified Gunman Shoots Dead 48-year-old On Subway Train In New York

Nearly 40 days after a man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train, another incident was reported in New York where an unidentified gunman shot and killed a passenger on a moving City subway train. The incident happened on Sunday morning when the train was crowded with daily passengers and tourists due to the Sunday holiday.

Giving details of the incident, NYPD’s Chief of Department, Kenneth Corey, said that the incident happened on a Q train travelling over the Manhattan Bridge at around 11:40 am. According to Corey, the train was filled with families, tourists and people headed to Sunday brunch.

He said that the witnesses told him that the accused man was pacing the last compartment of the train and abruptly pulled out his gun and shot at a 48-year-old man. The victim was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Later, the police identified the victim as Daniel Enriquez of Brooklyn. The accused, who is yet to be identified, fled after the train reached the Canal Street station in Manhattan.

"Police are examining the video footage. While the circumstances were still being investigated, witnesses couldn’t recall any prior interactions between the gunman and the person he shot. A single 9mm shell casing was recovered at the scene," NYPD’s Chief of Department said at a media briefing.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to Twitter and said that the government is working closely with New York Police to nab the accused, who is still at large. "We’re working closely with @MTA & have offered @NYPDnews assistance as they investigate the fatal shooting that took place on a Q train this morning. My heart breaks for the victim’s family. Everyone deserves to feel safe in our subways. I’ll keep fighting to make that a reality (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

Masked man shoots at least 10 in New York

It is worth mentioning here that earlier last month a gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of bullets on a rush-hour subway train, shooting at least ten people.

Initially, five people were in critical condition but later survived. At least 29 in all were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions, according to the hospitals. Later, Police identified the suspect as Frank James, 62, who was allegedly involved in the attack.

