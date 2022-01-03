US: United Airlines Come Up With Lucrative Offers; Pays Triple To Pilots Amid Travel Chaos

As thousands of flights got cancelled amid soaring COVID cases in the past two weeks, United Airlines came up with a new idea in a bid to boost the 'morale' of its pilots. According to a report by NBC News, the airline will offer triple pay to pilots who pick up extra flights. The report stated that the announcement from the US-based airline came amid a rush in holiday trips and the cancellations of flights. With the latest announcement, the airlines said they wanted to offer the "best flying experience" to the tourists who had planned their destinations a long ago. According to the airline, the lucrative offers were announced as the staff were getting sick due to the surge in Omicron cases all over the world.

Besides, United Airlines also cited bad weather as the reason behind the cancellation of multiple flights. However, the airline did not respond to the request of NBC News regarding the well being of pilots as well as the safety of the passengers. Citing the data of CNBC, the media report said United, Delta Airlines, Alaska Airlines and other carriers have cancelled more than 10,000 flights in the past two weeks. According to the tracking site FlightAware, flight cancellations worldwide stood at 3,909 and the US alone was experiencing more than 10,200 delays and over 2,300 cancelled flights.

No clear answer on passengers safety

Citing flight operations executive with the company, Bryan Quigley, NBC News said that the pilots would earn three-and-a-half times their pay for additional flights between December 30 and January 3, while they will earn triple pay for flying extra between January 4 and 29. While speaking about the exhaustion of the pilots due to the over-duty, NBC News said that the official couldn't divulge additional details. However, he told NBC, "The main thing is that most pilots have room in their schedules to pick up extra trips, and this gives them additional compensation if they choose to do that." However, the airline hopes that extra pay and reduced schedules get them through the holiday crush and into the heart of January when travel demand usually drops off.

