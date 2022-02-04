US: University Of Alabama Adds 1st African-American Student's Name To Graves Hall

The University of Alabama has added the name of Autherine Lucy Foster to Graves Hall after the University's first African-American student. Graves Hall has been renamed Lucy-Graves Hall after the University of Alabama Board of Trustees voted to add her name to the building, The Crimson White reported. The decision to rename Graves Hall has been taken in honour of the 66th anniversary of the enrollment of Autherine Lucy Foster.

Autherine Lucy Foster was the first African-American student to get enrolled in the university on February 3, 1956. The Graves Hall was named after Bibb Graves, the former diplomat and a two-term Alabama Governor and Ku Klux Klan officer. She enrolled in the University in 1956 and had completed three days of classes before the riots erupted on the campus that led to her suspension from the school, as per the news report. She was suspended by the school as they feared for her safety. Until 1963, no other African-American student joined the University again. In 1963, Vivian Malone and James Hood enrolled in the University of Alabama.

University of Alabama renames Graves Hall

The name change was prompted by the building names working group which was formed on June 8, 2020, to review the names of the buildings and structures on the University of Alabama campus. They have renamed Wade Hall and the University of Alabama Student Center and some of the buildings will be renamed by them in the future. The University of Alabama Board of Trustees considered the name of Autherine Lucy Foster after research was conducted to find the history of Graves Hall. In the resolution presented to the board, it was mentioned that Autherine Lucy Foster hid from protesters outside the building. As per the news report, she had re-enrolled herself in the University in 1988 after she had earned a degree in English from Miles College and graduated in 1992 with her master's degree.

