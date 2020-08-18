US: North Carolina University Cancels In-person Classes After Students Tested Positive

On August 17, University of North Carolina said it will shift to all remote instruction for undergraduate classes after dozens of students were found COVID-19 positive. This sudden change came after a week when classes started at the university campus. According to officials 177 students were tested positive for coronavirus and another 349 students were quarantined because of possible exposure of infection.

University will start remote teaching for undergraduate students from August 19 and University will allow students to leave campus housing without any financial penalty. University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill's chancellor, Kevin M Guskiewicz, and provost, Robert A Blouin, said in a statement that "We understand the concern and frustrations these changes will raise with many students and parents”. "As much as we believe we have worked diligently to help create a healthy and safe campus living and learning environment, we believe the current data presents an untenable situation," they added.

More than 900 students were tested

In the first week of the fall semester, new clusters of coronavirus were found in three residence halls and a fraternity hall in the university campus. This forced students to isolate themselves and raised concerns among teaching staff about the spread of infection in the campus community. Before the commencement of classes in University on August 10, ten students and one employee were found COVID 19 positive. The university's dashboard showed 130 students testing positive for COVID-19 last week out of the 954 tested. Five employees have also tested positive.

"After only one week of campus operations, with growing numbers of clusters and insufficient control over the off-campus behavior of students (and others), it is time for an off-ramp. We have tried to make this work, but it is not working," Barbara K Rimer, dean of public health at UNC-Chapel Hill, wrote in a statement on August 17.

