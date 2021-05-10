US University Students Rescue Hundreds Of Baby Turtles Stuck In Storm Drain, See Pics

Nearly 800 turtles were brought to the University of Stockton’s vivarium after they were rescued from various storm drains. Stockton University took to its official Facebook handle and shared images of the rescued turtles in abundance. According to the caption, the spring emergers that survived for months off of their yolk sacs were scooped out of storm drains in Ocean City. “When a baby terrapin successfully crawls across the street, they can meet yet another obstacle--the curb”, read the caption.

Rescuing turtles

Soon it was discovered that curbs are not the only obstacles for the quarter-sized turtles as they were also small enough to slip through the cracks of storm drains. Rescuer Marlene Galdi said, “As we passed the storm drains, we noticed that there was activity in them. When we looked closer, we saw that there were baby terrapins swimming in the storm drains”. Another rescuer Evelyn Kidd discovered storm drain terrapins from her brother. She has been making rescues for years. She began training local kids in her neighborhood to expand her rescues.

As per the caption, in the coming weeks, more terrapins will be arriving from a conservation partnership with The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor that extracts and incubates eggs from road killed females. Hatchlings spend about a year at Stockton under optimum growing conditions to give them a head start prior to being released back into the wild. A head-started terrapin is 2-3 times larger than a wild terrapin of the same age.

Netizens react

On seeing the images, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "I had the pleasure of working with Dr Roger Wood in the mid-nineties while working at the Wetlands Institute. Our interns would collect hundreds of eggs/orphans and we would raise them until they were ready for release". The images have over 1K likes. Netizens can also be seen sharing images on their Facebook handle.

