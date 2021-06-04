US Unveils 'global Vaccine Sharing Plan' For 80 Million Doses; 75% To Be Shared Via COVAX

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a ‘global allocation plan’ for sharing at least 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June, and a plan for donation of the first 25 million doses via the UN-backed COVAX. At a White House press briefing, the US President said, “By the end of June, the United States will share 80 million doses of our vaccine supply with the world,” adding that the US has shared more than 4 million doses of vaccine with Canada and Mexico, already.

At least 75 percent of those doses—nearly 19 million—will be shared through COVAX. Of these, approximately 6 million doses will be allocated for Latin America and the Caribbean, 7 million for South and Southeast Asia, and approximately 5 million for Africa, in coordination with the African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tune in as I give an update on our COVID-19 response and the vaccination program. https://t.co/4oDkf78IhC — President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2021

“The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea,” the US President announced, Thursday. He continued, that the US is not sharing the 75 percent of its remaining vaccines to “secure favours or extract concessions. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives.”

The US also pledged to ramp up the multilateral effort, including through the G7, to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic. It committed $4 billion to support COVAX and launched partnerships to boost global capacity for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines. The allocation of the first tranche of donated jabs is aimed at boosting supply and access to the countries in urgent need, with a priority on vaccinating frontline workers.

At least 5 million doses will be shared with Africa, particularly with countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union. An additional 6 million will be allocated for Mexico, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, India, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as for United Nations (UN) frontline workers. An additional 7 million doses allocated for Asia (India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands).

“My administration supports efforts to temporarily waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines because, over time, we need more companies producing life-saving doses of proven vaccines that are shared equitably,” US President Joe Biden said at a White House briefing on June 3.

COVAX received just 76 million doses, so far

A total of 6 million vaccines will be allocated for South and Central America to the following countries: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, as well as the Dominican Republic. The allocation is expected to boost vaccine equity and availability under WHO’s COVAX that has received just 76 million doses, so far. US global vaccine sharing plan comes as nearly 63 percent of adults have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The US president plans to donate 20 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, and 60 million domestically manufactured AstraZeneca jabs which are yet to be approved by the US FDA.