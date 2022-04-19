US Urges Australia To Raise Its 2030 Emission Reduction Pledge This Year: Report

In order to avoid "greater destruction," the United States urged Australia to increase its 2030 emission reduction pledge this year. Monica Medina, the US assistant secretary of state for environmental affairs, stated that the US was committed to seeing everyone increase their ambition in addressing the climate challenge. She also indicated that the US was concentrating its efforts on countries that did not agree to deeper cuts at the recent climate meeting in Glasgow.

"We are calling on every country that didn’t increase their target to raise it. We have to stay within 1.5 degrees of heating. Every tenth of a degree above that leads to greater disruption, greater destruction, and we can't get those back," Medina was quoted as saying by The Guardian. According to her, Pacific island governments have made climate change the most urgent subject on their agenda since it is an existential threat. She further added that reefs, especially the Great Barrier Reef, were extremely vulnerable. Last week, John Kerry, Biden's special presidential envoy for climate change, stated that the recent assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change demands the world to act promptly in order to avoid the climate crisis.

Australia didn't raise its 2030 objective at the Cop26 conference

At the Cop26 conference in Glasgow in November last year, Australia was one of the countries that did not raise its 2030 objective, adhering to its previous 26% to 28% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2005 levels. Despite internal Coalition disputes, Australia submitted a paper to the United Nations that confirmed the target while touting forecasts that the country was "on track" to cut emissions by up to 35%. As per The Guardian report, increased international pressure is expected on Australia to formally commit to further cuts this year.

Glasgow decision advised countries to revisit & reinforce their 2030 targets

It is pertinent to mention here that the Glasgow decision advised countries to revisit and reinforce their 2030 targets by the end of 2022 in order to match them with the Paris Agreement's temperature goals. Ministers Marise Payne and Angus Taylor published a statement just hours after Australia signed up to the Glasgow agreement, claiming that Australia's 2030 target "is fixed and the country is committed to meeting and beating it." Meanwhile, the Australian Greens plan to cut emissions by 75% and phase out coal and gas by the end of 2030.

Image: AP/Pixabay