US Urges Civilian Rule In Sudan As PM Quits, Says Violence Against Protestors Must Cease

The United States on Monday urged the Sudanese leaders to ensure civilian rule transition, and end hostilities and violence against the pro-democracy protesters after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned after his long-sought tumultuous political reign. "Sudan's next PM and cabinet should be appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to meet the people's goals of freedom, peace, and justice," said the US State Department's Bureau of African Affairs. "Violence against protesters must cease," it added. Blaming the fragmentation of political entities, mounting conflicts between military and civilian components, Hamdok resigned as Sudan's PM, addressing the nation.

'Tried my best': Hamdok, as he quits

“I have tried my best to stop the country from sliding towards disaster,” Hamdok stated in a press conference. “In view of the fragmentation of the political forces and conflicts between the (military and civilian) components of the transition despite everything that has been done to reach a consensus, it has not happened,” he said. Hamdok warned Sudan “is crossing a dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival,” as he stepped down.

Sudanese protesters denounce military rule in Khartoum [Credit: Marwan Ali/AP Photo]

In the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere, the heavy-handed response of the Sudanese security forces on the anti-coup protesters, the sweeping arrests, and atrocities is widely condemned by the international community, including the US. Washington on Monday asserted that Sudan’s new appointments must adhere to the power-sharing deal struck in November 2019 between the military coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, de facto leader since the ouster of former leader Omar al-Bashir, the former rebel groups, and now-ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

After the October coup, Hamdok's government was reinstated on November 21, 2021 and he had since promised to restore 'full democracy' in Sudan as civilians demanded that the soldiers “go back to the barracks", according to on-ground reports.

After PM Hamdok’s resignation, Sudanese leaders should set aside differences, find consensus, and ensure continued civilian rule. Sudan’s next PM and cabinet should be appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to meet the people’s goals of freedom, peace, and justice. — Bureau of African Affairs (@AsstSecStateAF) January 2, 2022

Sudan overthrew the civilian-led government that derailed the democratic political process in the Horn of Africa. Since then the region has been marred with dictatorship, conflicts, and a clash of political interests with the civilians. As the Sudanese military attempted to take control of the power and detained at least three pro-democracy figures, the country was suspended from the African Union (AU).

Coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. [Credit: AP]

At least 57 civilians have been killed since in military’s attempt to disperse the pro-democracy civilian rallies and other demonstrations since October 25, 2021. “I think they will reach a conclusion very soon,” Imad Adawi, the former chief of staff of Sudan’s military from Cairo, at the time had promised. He had categorically expressed faith in many facilitators, including Sudanese actors, South Sudan, African countries, and the UN to foster the transition.

The US and World Bank had to cut aid to get the military leaders to release Hamdok after the coup. Sudan’s political rein has been in hands of military figures in a messed-up arrangement since 2019 and the overthrown Sudanese leader had sworn that his government will pave the way with the transitional institutions.

Since its independence in 1956, Sudan’s armed forces have been in charge of the government’s powerful security and defence councils.

Sudanese leaders must 'set aside differences': US

