US Urges 'diplomacy' On Russia-Ukraine Conflict, But 'ready No Matter What Happens'

United States President Joe Biden on Monday said that Washington is calling for diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict but warned Moscow that “We are ready no matter what”. Even though Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the allegations by the West of readying a military attack on Kyiv, the United States has been warning over Russia ramping up its troops near the Ukrainian border. Earlier, on Sunday, US Department of defence or Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby sounded an alarm saying Russian invasion “could happen anytime”.

Speaking at the Oval Office following the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meet on the Ukrainian crisis, Biden said, “Today in the United Nations, we laid out the full nature of Russia's threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as (to the) core tenets of the rule-based international order,”

"We continue to urge diplomacy as the best way forward, but with Russia continuing its build-up of its forces around Ukraine, we are ready no matter what happens,” he added.

Additionally, US President also said that he spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky last week and both sides engaged in “nonstop diplomacy” as they continued to monitor the potential Russian invasion. On Monday, Biden also lauded the US officials and other allied nations for outlining the threat of escalating Russian aggression at the UN. However, while the US ambassador to the UN warned “the consequences will be horrific" of a Russian invasion, Kremlin accused Washington of striking “hysteria”.

Pentagon says Russian invasion 'could happen at any time'

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Sunday that while the US is still hoping to avoid any conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin can invade his neighbouring country at any point now noting that there are several ways for him to do it. While talking to Fox News, Kirby said, “Putin has a lot of options available to him if he wants to further invade Ukraine, and he can execute some of those options imminently”. He further said that “imminent means it could happen, really, honestly, at any time” clarifying that exactly what “it” means “depends on what Vladimir Putin might want to do.”

