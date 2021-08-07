US Urges Lebanon To Prevent Hezbollah Attacks On Israel, Encourage To Maintain Calm

On Friday, August 7, State Department spokesman Ned Price denounced Hezbollah's recent rocket strikes on Israel. This violence endangers both Israelis and Lebanese, putting Lebanon's stability and sovereignty in jeopardy. According to Price, the US stays in contact with Israeli and Lebanese officials, as well as the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The State Department issued a statement that said, "We call upon the Lebanese government urgently to prevent such attacks and bring the area under its control. We also urge the Lebanese government to facilitate full access for UNIFIL peacekeepers in accordance with UNSCR 1701. We strongly encourage all efforts to maintain calm."

Lebanon fired 20 missiles on Friday

The US strongly condemned Hezbollah's missile strikes on Israel, said the statement. On Friday morning, Lebanon fired around 20 missiles into northern Israel. The Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted ten rockets, six of which landed in the open near Mount Dov. According to the military, three more rockets failed to cross the border and fell into Lebanese territory. Just after the incident, the Israel Defense Forces fired artillery shells at targets in Lebanon in response to the rocket fire. According to the Times of Israel, three Leb20 rockets were shot into northern Israel soon afternoon on August 4 from Lebanon.

At 11.15 am, the Islamic Resistance responded to Israeli aggression by striking the vicinity of Israeli enemy forces in Shebaa Farms far from residential areas. Shebaa Farms is a small enclave where Israel's, Lebanon's, and Syria's borders meet. It is claimed by Israel to be a portion of the Golan Heights, which were taken from Syria in 1967. However, it is claimed by Lebanon and Syria, although the United Nations says it is Syrian territory.

Hezbollah purposefully fired onto open regions

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks. Incoming missile sirens were activated in northern Israeli communities along Israel's northern border with Lebanon and Syria, including Ein Quiniyye, Neveh Ativ, and Snir. Hezbollah purposefully fired onto open regions rather than civilians, according to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav. He said that they will ensure that the northern border does not become a flashpoint. He further stated that neither side wants war, but they will not tolerate this if it continues. He remarked that every two to three weeks there is a fire in the direction of the north.

(Inputs from ANI)