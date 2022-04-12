US Urges Nations To 'avoid Major New Transactions' For Russian Weapons Amid War In Ukraine

The United States is urging all nations to “avoid major new transactions” for Russian weapons systems, especially in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a joint press conference alongside External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh following 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India-US, Blinken said, “We continue to urge all countries to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapons systems, particularly in light of what Russia is doing to Ukraine.”

“We have not yet made a determination regarding potential sanctions or potential waivers under the CAATSA law," he added while further noting “a long history and a long relationship between India and Russia” in regards to military equipment. The US Secretary of State said that India-Russia ties “took hold many years ago at a time when, as I said, we were not able to be a partner to India.”

“And again, as I said, we are now both able and willing to be such a partner, to be a security partner of choice for India. That’s one of the areas that we discussed in some detail today,” said Blinken.

'India has to make its own decisions', avers Blinken

However, Blinken on Monday said that India has to “make its own decisions” about how it approaches the Russia-Ukraine war. Following the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between Blinken, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the US Secretary of State averred that Washington would continue to call on nations to support Kyiv as the war with Moscow continues to escalate in the second month. He said the US would urge nations to back Ukraine “just as we call on all nations to condemn Moscow's increasingly brutal actions.”

It is to note here that 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the United States came when the Russia-Ukraine war has already entered day 47. While most of the western countries have moved to decrease dependency on Russian energy imports, India has continued to purchase Russian oil. India has also abstained from voting on resolutions against Russia in the United Nations (UN) sessions. Most recently, just last week, India abstained in a vote to remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

With the US in staunch opposition to Russia’s military actions, Blinken noted India’s stance and said, that “India has to make its own decisions about how it approaches” the Russian war in Ukraine and that the US believes “it is important that all countries, especially those with leverage, press Putin to end the war.”

“We, as a general proposition, are consulting with all of our allies and partners on the consequences of Putin’s war, the atrocities being committed against the people of Ukraine,” Blinken said at the news conference following the US-India 2+2 Ministerial.

Image: AP/ANI