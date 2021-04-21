US Urges Russia To 'immediately' Allow Navalny Access To Independent Medical Care

Amid growing concern for Alexie Navalny’s health, the United States on April 20 urged Russia to “immediately” allow independent doctors to see the jailed Kremlin critic, who has been on a hunger strike since March 31. While speaking to reporters, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the US call on Russia to “immediately” allow for “access to necessary and independent medical care”. Prince further went on to blame Russian authorities for Navalny’s deteriorating health and said that the US will “not hesitate” to use additional policy tools in the context of Navalny.

Price said, “We call on them to allow for access to necessary and independent medical care immediately”.

“We are certainly looking and will not hesitate to use additional policy tools, should that be in our interest and in the interest of human rights in Russia, in the context of Mr. Navalny,” he added.

Price’s remarks come after the US national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned of “consequences” if Navalny dies. Sullivan did not specify how retaliation for Navalny’s death might be carried out, however, he added that the US is looking at a variety of different costs that they would impose. Responding to reporters’ questions about Navalny’s plight, US President Joe Biden had also responded saying, “It’s totally, totally unfair, totally inappropriate”.

World leaders raise alarm about Navalny’s health

Navalny’s supporters have raised alarm about the high-profile Kremlin critic’s health. On Saturday, his doctors warned that Navalny risks cardiac arrest at “any minute” as his health has exponentially deteriorated. The doctors also urged immediate access to the 44-year-old, who has become the face of the Russian opposition and was sentenced to two and a half year in prison in February on embezzlement charges.

As of now, more than 70 prominent international writers, artists and academics, including Jude Law, Vanessa Redgrave and Benedict Cumberbatch, have called on Putin to ensure that Navalny receives proper treatment immediately. Even EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called Navalny’s detention “politically motivated”. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass has said that Germany has “urgently” demanded that Navalny received adequate medical treatment and access to doctors he trusts.

On March 31, Navalny went on a hunger strike to demand proper medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands. His personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva along with three others including cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin, have called on prison officials to grant them immediate access to Navalny. They have argued that the potassium level in the leader’s blood was substantially above the average and was could kill him. As per experts, having blood potassium higher than 6.0 mmol (millimole) per litre usually requires immediate treatment. But, Navalny had it at 7.1 which meant it could d impair both his renal and cardiac functions. This means both impaired renal function and that serious heart rhythm problems can happen any minute,” said a statement on Vasilyeva’s Twitter account.

(Image: AP)

