US Urges Tunisian President Kais Saied To Return To ‘democratic Path’

On Saturday, a top White House official urged Tunisia should quickly return to its "democratic path." The remarks were given to Tunisian President Kais Saied, who seized office last Sunday, by Jake Sullivan, the national security assistant.

According to a White House statement, Sullivan expressed support for Tunisian democracy based on fundamental rights, robust institutions, and a dedication to the rule of law during an hour-long phone discussion. According to the US statement, the call emphasised the essential need for Tunisian leaders to outline a quick return to Tunisia's democratic path.

EU's Josep Borrell and US' Antony Blinken urged restoration to democracy

It also added that to stabilise Tunisia's economy and fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a new government led by a credible prime minister must be formed quickly. During the week, EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken both urged for the country's restoration to democracy.

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak and bad administration, dismissing Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi. Saied utilised his authority to halt parliament for 30 days and take control of the executive branch.

According to Tunisian media sources, Tunisian authorities jailed an opposition lawmaker on Friday and briefly detained four members of the prominent Islamist party Ennahdha.

Saied's advisors lack direct government expertise, and the difficult decisions that will be required to manage the issue may erode his support. The European Council on Foreign Relations' Tarek Megerisi said that Saied's popularity has reached a point of diminishing returns and no matter anything he does, he will lose his supporters.

Ennahdha activists battled Saied's supporters

Following Tunisia's 2011 revolution, which launched the Arab Spring revolutions across the region, Ennahdha has been a key factor in parliamentary elections. Outside parliament, Ennahdha activists battled with supporters of the president, but the throng was eventually dispersed by police.

According to a Facebook post by his party, the Hope and Action Movement, outspoken legislator Yassine Ayari was arrested outside his home on Friday. Ayari was allegedly arrested in connection with a June 30 court conviction, according to his lawyer Mokhtar Jemai, but he was not notified of the basis for the conviction.

(With Agency Inputs)