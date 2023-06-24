US Vice President Kamala Harris’ Achievements Inspiration For All Women, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded Vice President Kamala Harris for her achievements, saying she was an inspiration to women across the world including India and the United States.

Modi also heaped praise on Harris’ mother and said she kept her relationship with India alive despite living thousands of miles away.

“Madam Vice President, you have taken this inspiration today to newer heights. Your achievements are an inspiration to not only the women in America but to women in India and women all across the world. This is really inspiring,” Modi said in his remarks at a State Department luncheon hosted in his honor by Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Friday.

In his remarks, Modi referred to the inspirational journey of the Indian-American mother of the vice president.

“Vice President Kamala Harris’ mother, Dr Shyamala Gopalan, came to America from India in 1958. At that time, most people did not have phones and so her mother would send handwritten letters to her family back home. And at any time she did not let her relation with India break,” he said.

“She kept the relationship alive with whatever ways and means she could find. She made maximum use of it. For India and her life in America, she kept them both linked. Despite thousands of miles of physical distance, India always remained close to her heart,” Modi said.

Referring to his official visit to the US, the prime minister said he took part in several meetings and discussed numerous topics in the past three days.

“In all of these meetings, there was one thing that was common. In all of these meetings, everyone was of the view that the friendship and cooperation between the people of India and America needs to become even deeper. The sweet melody of the India-US relations is composed of the notes of our people-to-people ties. Examples of these relations can be seen at every step,” he said.

Modi also praised Blinken for his diplomatic skills.

“The entire world knows about your diplomatic skills and I now know it very well. There is also a lot of buzz about your musical talent,” he said.

“Even when covering thousands of miles of traveling dealing with the most serious of issues, you always find time for music. This is extremely inspiring for all of us. Your contribution in strengthening our strategic partnership has been incredible and I thank you for it,” said the prime minister.

Modi said India and the US have been on a very long and beautiful journey for the past nine years.

“Friends, during my visit in 2014, my dear friend President Biden was also here with me at the State Department. At that time, he had referred to India-America partnership as a promise over the horizon. In this period of nine years since then, we have been on a very long and beautiful journey,” he said.

He said the two countries have added and expanded the scope of mutual cooperation in defense and strategic areas.

“We are working with renewed trust in areas of new and emerging technologies. We are resolving long-pending and difficult issues in trade. We are together in frameworks – these new frameworks such as Quad and I2U2, and we have made a lot of progress in these. Whether it is on ground or in the skies, in the deep seas or way up in space, India and America can be seen working together,” he added.

“Indeed, in the true sense, the promise over the horizon today is not merely a promise but a reality, and neither is it far over the horizon. Where we stand today, the achievements that we take pride in are all the result of your dreams and your tireless hard work,” Modi said.