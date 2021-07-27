US Vice President Kamala Harris Plans Visit To Vietnam, Singapore; COVID Likely On Agenda

United States Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a visit to Vietnam and Singapore later this summer, a US official familiar with the issue revealed to Politico. As per the report, the details of the Asia swing still remain tentative and can still be subjected to altercations. As of now, the media publication has stated that Harris’ trip to Vietnam and Singapore will likely take place in August with the COVID-19 pandemic being part of the agenda. As per the report, the US Vice President office has not yet commented on the matter.

The report stating Harris’ visit to Vietnam and Singapore came after she recently concluded her trip to Mexico and Guatemala with an aim to contain the surging levels of migration from the region. During her trip last month, the US Vice President primarily focussed on the issues such as economic development, food insecurity and women’s rights and issues. She even visited the patrol facility near the US-Mexico border and called for a focus on children and imposable changes to tackle the issue of migration.

Kamala Harris to tackle migration

Pressure had mounted on Harris for several months now to make her first border visit since acquiring vice presidency in January. It had further escalated after US President Joe Biden gave the responsibility of dealing with the diplomatic front of a surge in migration in the US, to the VP. Even though it had been several weeks since Harris was made Biden’s point person on dealing with migration, Harris visited the ground zero of the crisis only on Friday (local time).

El Paso, where Harris went, was the same place where former US President Donald Trump administration’s several discredited policies were unveiled. While speaking from the city, she said last month, “It is here in El Paso that the previous administration’s child separation policy was unveiled” referring to Trump implementing “remain in Mexico” policy in 2018 that restricted the asylum-seekers from entering the United States until their claims were adjudicated contradicting US law and tradition. US VP said, “We have seen the disaster that resulted from that, here in El Paso.”

Another notable aspect of Harris’ El Paso visit is that just two weeks prior to the trip, she had dismissed the need for her to visit the border herself. At the time, in Guatemala, the US VP had said that her visit to the El Paso border would be a mere “grand gesture” in the face of diplomacy required to address the issues such as poverty, corruption and violence that encourages people to flee north in search of both security and opportunities.

IMAGE: AP