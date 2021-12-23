US Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Staffer Tests Positive

White House in a statement said that US Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for the COVID test after one of her staffers tested positive for the virus. "On Wednesday morning, a staff member who staffed the Vice President throughout the day on Tuesday received a positive test result for COVID-19. Earlier today, after being notified of the staffer's positive test, the Vice President received a PCR test and tested negative. She will be tested again on Friday and again on Monday per CDC guidance," spokesperson Symone Sanders said. However, the staff did not experience any COVID-related symptoms due to vaccination.

Sanders informed that other staff who were in close contact with staff members were also advised to get tested. A couple of days ago, US President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19, after Biden came into close contact with another staffer who later tested positive for COVID-19. Both Biden and Harris are vaccinated against COVID-19 and have got their booster shots as well. According to a report published by Sputnik, Harris is likely to continue her daily schedule and will depart for Los Angeles to spend the New Year celebration with her family.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has caused a surge in COVID cases in Washington DC and across the country. The newly detected strain is rapidly sweeping the world and is believed to be a more dominant strain than the delt variant. On Tuesday, Biden announced a series of measures that will be implemented to curtail the spread of the highly infectious Omicron strain. The US President also urged everyone to get vaccinated and said it is a matter of "concern" if you're not fully vaccinated. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Omicron variant in the US accounts for 73% of new infections, and the numbers are likely to rise in the coming days.

COVID situation in America

The US is witnessing a steep surge in COVID cases fueled by the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to reports, over 6,50,000 cases of the Omicron variant occurred over the last week, and nearly 90% of cases of COVID-19 in New York belong to Omicron. The new strain of COVID-19 is dominant in the South, Central Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and New York. First found in South Africa, the Omicron strain was declared as a "variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation in November.

Image: AP