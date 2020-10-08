US VP Debate: Harris Says Justice Not Served To Breonna Taylor; Pence Hails Grand Jury

In the one and only vice-presidential debate on October 8, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence were asked if justice was served in Breonna Taylor case. Breonna Taylor, the medical worker was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March after the law enforcement officials raided her house. With no indictments in the case, the California Senator said “I don’t believe” that justice was served to the family. Harris said that she had talked with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer but her “life was taken justifiably”.

Further mentioning George Floyd case, in which the 46-year-old African-American man died under the knee of a police official, Harris said that everyone in the United States is currently fighting for equality. She said that Democrats will never condone violence but the government should fight for “the values that we hold dear”. Harris acknowledged that she was a part of the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests and the need for reform in the justice system.

When the moderator asked if justice was served in Breonna Taylor case, Kamala Harris said, “I don’t believe so...And her life was taken justifiably and tragically and violently.”

“Bad cops are bad for good cops. We need reform of our policing in America and our criminal justice system” she added after mentioning George Floyd case.

Pence backed ‘law and order’

Mike Pence said that the government’s “heart breaks” for the loss of any innocent US citizen’s life but then showcased support to nation’s justice system that refused the evidence in Breonna Tayor case. Pence deflected on answering the question of 'Justice for Breonna' and backed law enforcement. He said there is no excuse for riots and looting amid the protests against racial injustice. He also denied the idea of the United States being a ‘racial country’ and said that “We don't have to choose between supporting law enforcement... and supporting minority communities.”

US Vice President said, “Well, our heart breaks for the loss of any innocent American life and the family of Breonna Taylor has our sympathies. But I trust our justice system, a grand jury that refuse the evidence.”

