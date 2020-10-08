How To Watch Vice-Presidential Debate 2020? Check Streaming, Channels And Other Details

The only vice-presidential debate of the 2020 US election season is set to take place in Salt Lake City on October 8 (India time) pitting incumbent Mike Pence against Senator Kamala Harris. Even though, as per reports, the vice-presidential debates do not have the potential to significantly move the needle in presidential elections, this year both Harris and Pence have some heavy questions to answer. Mike Pence and Kamala Harris debate has become more important as they both are backing the candidates that are in their 70s, to become the next US President.

Where to watch the vice-presidential debate?

Pence-Harris battle of words will be aired live on several media channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-Span, Fox News, NBC and PBS stations in the United States without commercials. Apart from nationwide channels, the Utah event will also run on cable news networks such as the Spanish-language broadcasters and their respective digital outlets.

Viewers can utilise their smartphones or laptops to Livestream the debate on various links including Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV. All services offer initial few days free followed by monthly payment ranging from $55-$65. Apart from these, Twitter accounts of various news channels will also be streaming the lone Pence-Harris confrontation. With a considerable broadband connection, it can be watched for free on social media platforms excluding the need of an antenna or a cable connection,

What time will vice-presidential debate start?

The debate is expected to last for more than an hour will begin at 9 PM (ET) October 7 or 6:30 AM (IST) October 8. The entire event will take place in the University of Utah and will be moderated by USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page. Broken into nine segments of ten minutes each, Pence and Harris will compete to prove their potential presidential candidates and their policies. As per the basic format, Page will start the debate with an opening question which will be followed by both Pence and Harris getting two minutes to respond.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are supposed to go head-to-head in at least three debates, out of which, one disjointed discussion has already taken place on September 30. The remaining debates are set to take place on October 15, and would only take place if Trump tests negative for COVID-19. Biden, however, has tested negative.

