US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Fact-checking Five Claims Made By Pence, Harris

As US Vice-President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris appeared for the first and only vice-presidential debate ahead of November elections, several misleading, exaggerated, and at times, outright false claims were made during the debate in Utah. Harris and Pence argued over various issues, including COVID-19 response, economy, taxes, Supreme Court, and racial discrimination, among others.

Travel ban and xenophobia

After Harris termed Trump administration’s COVID-19 response as the “greatest failure” of a presidential administration in the history of the United States, Pence defended it, saying the early travel bans on China saved millions of lives. He also targeted White House hopeful, Joe Biden, for criticising the move as “xenophobic and hysteric”.

“He suspended all travel from China, the second-largest economy in the world. Joe Biden opposed that position, he said it was xenophobic and hysterical.”

The statement is misleading because the suspension of travel was limited to non-Americans. The Trump administration allowed over 40,000 people from China to travel to the United States from January-end to April. There was no travel restriction on Europe even after the epicentre of coronavirus moved to Italy as the country kept reporting hundreds of deaths every day. While Biden has accused Trump of “xenophobia”, he never particularly used the word to describe the travel ban.

White House event

Pence defended the large gathering at the White House that apparently led to a cluster of coronavirus infections at the highest levels of the Trump administration. The event was organised to formally announce the nomination of Judge Amy Coret Barrett to the Supreme Court and since then, a swath of Trump’s inner circle of family and aides tested positive for coronavirus.

“It was an outdoor event which all of our scientists regularly, routinely advise,” said Pence.

The Vice-President made an outright false claim because a private reception was also held indoors and photographs from the event showed attendees flouting social distancing norms. The guests ignored the social distancing measures during the outdoors event as well and many of them were not wearing a mask while sitting in close proximity in the Rose Garden.

Russian bounties

Harris said that Trump never brought up the issue of Russian bounties offered to kill coalition troops in Afghanistan during his talks with Vladimir Putin after the US president was briefed in writing about it in February. US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien had earlier said that President Trump was not “verbally” briefed on Russian bounty reports because of a lack of confidence in the intelligence inputs.

“Donald Trump had talked at least six times to Vladimir Putin and never brought up the subject,” said Harris.

The New York Times reported on June 26 that Russian military intelligence unit had offered incentives to Taliban-linked militants if they killed soldiers of coalition forces stationed in Afghanistan. Since the written briefing in February, Trump has spoken to the Russian President seven times but never brought up the subject. He even called the reports of the bounties a “hoax”. However, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on August 10 that he had warned Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the reports of bounties to kill American soldiers.

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Trump Lost 'so-called Trade War' With China, Says Harris

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate: Pence Blames China As Harris Corners Him On COVID-19 Response

Trade war

The California Senator tried to corner Pence over a trade war with China and job losses. Harris said that President Donald Trump lost the trade war with China as the United States lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs. Referring to Trump's handling of coronavirus, Harris said Trump administration's perspective and approach to China has resulted in the loss of American lives, American jobs and America's standing.

“You lost it. What ended up happening because of a so-called trade war with China? America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs," Harris told Mike Pence during the first vice-presidential debate.

A September 2019 report by Moody’s Analytics had estimated that the trade war caused an overall 300,000 jobs cut but Harris’ attempt to link it with manufacturing was an exaggeration. US manufacturing was sluggish throughout 2019 and plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic but has been recovering since April.

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate: Pence Blames China As Harris Corners Him On COVID-19 Response

Read: US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 Live Updates: Fierce Harris Raids Through Pence's Defence