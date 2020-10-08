US VP Debate 2020: Netizens Tell Pence To 'respect Moderator'; Hail Harris' Energy

From a stray fly on the debate’s national stage to Kamala Harris’ stern reminders against Vice President Mike Pence’s consistent interruptions on listing facts for Trump administration’s pandemic failures, the US Vice Presidential face-off was met with mixed responses by the watchers. As the two nominees went head-to-head in the first and only US vice-presidential debate, netizens called out at the California senator for her disgruntled facial expressions and her scowls. While Mike Pence’s performance was rated by voters as a drag, and a deliberate attempt at “stealing Harris’ time” in a CNN survey.

Taking to Twitter, the internet poured in opinions about the two candidates that sparred in a 90 minute back and forth over criminal justice, racial and systemic issues, Police brutality, COVID-19 response, Supreme Court, and climate change. Seated at 12 feet apart and separated from Pence by plexiglass, Kamala’s glaring expressions won the internet for some as “universal disagreement look” of the debate. "She talks to him the way I talk to my children when I'm angry but someone is watching," a commenter wrote.

Pence's health, overtime

Further, a handful of watchers questioned the moderator, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page, disrupting Pence's answers to Kamala and letting him go overtime for unrelated topics. Another said that Pence vying eyes and his tiredness made him look like he was infected with the coronavirus. This comes in the wake of Trump and several other White House aides and top military leaders, including chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force quarantined after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive. "Mike Pence, could you please answer at least 1 question," a netizen wrote.

"My clock says minutes passed, Pence," another said, highlighting the issue of Pence's exceeding response time. While the Vice presidential debate was far more contained than US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden's debacle. Largely, netizens acknowledged Susan Page's refereeing who cut off nominees' mics and challenged them with insightful questions.

What is wrong with this mediator. She keeps letting Pence talk when he wants to. She lets him go overtime. She won't shut him down. And then when she asked him a question he doesn't answer and he goes back to whatever question he wants to answer. #vicepresidentdebate — jack rabbit (@jackssrabbit) October 8, 2020

Did anyone notice the fly that was crawling in @mikepence’s head while he was babbling nonsense? Flies always know when ðŸ’© is aroundðŸ‘ŒðŸ½ðŸ¤£#vicepresidentdebate #ifitlooksandsmellslikeshit https://t.co/9xfQh17Wi2 — Tattoo Tony (@hooligansgarage) October 8, 2020

This is a much better debate than the previous first presidential one, regardless of content. Harris and Pence, as opposed to Trump, don’t transform the debate into a gong show. Pence lies nearly as much as Trump, however. — Daniel Béland (@danielbeland) October 8, 2020

Pence is just confused as to why this woman is talking back to him when the Bible specifically tells her not to #VicePresidentialDebate2020 #vicepresidentdebate — The Bourgeois Proletarian (@bourgeoise_prol) October 8, 2020

No one else sees Kamala as incredibly inauthentic? #vicepresidentdebate — Facts Over Your Feelings (@factsOYfeelings) October 8, 2020

@VP Your campaign agreed to the rules of this debate. For the love of God man, respect the moderator. #vicepresidentdebate #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/CbvireXDtr — Austin KJ Ballhagen (@ABallhagen) October 8, 2020

The way @KamalaHarris smiles while cutting throat during a debate is the equivalent of my moms death stare. You just know it’s about to get real. #DesiBlood — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris is currently harnessing the collective energy of every woman who's ever been talked over, or talked down to, in a meeting.#VPDebate — Charlotte Clymer ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@cmclymer) October 8, 2020

Susan Page: Insightful question



Candidate: That’s a great question. Please allow me to answer it with a different answer I’ve memorized. — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) October 8, 2020

I can't be the only one who noticed that Pence didn't answer a single question. #VPDebate — Strictly Vanguard â˜­ (@christoq) October 8, 2020

In every interview I ever saw with Pence he never, ever answered a question, not once. He lies and talks over the interviewer. — Carl Malkin (@CarlMalkin6) October 8, 2020

Nope. moderator didn’t seem to mind one bit. — Michael (@michael_seguin) October 8, 2020

Has Pence answered ONE question? Poor Susan Page! He’s just like his boss, he disrespects the rules. @KamalaHarris is kill’n it. He looks literally like he’s been crying all day! #VPDebate — TÍ†ÌºRÍ†ÌºUÍ†ÌºMÍ†ÌºPÍ†ÌºIÍ†ÌºSÍ†ÌºAÍ†ÌºCÍ†ÌºRÍ†ÌºIÍ†ÌºMÍ†ÌºIÍ†ÌºNÍ†ÌºAÍ†ÌºLÍ†Ìº (@huntadelia62) October 8, 2020

