Last Updated:

US VP Debate 2020: Netizens Tell Pence To 'respect Moderator'; Hail Harris' Energy

As the two nominees went head-to-head in the first and only US vice-presidential debate, netizens called out at the California senator for her expressions.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
US

From a stray fly on the debate’s national stage to Kamala Harris’ stern reminders against Vice President Mike Pence’s consistent interruptions on listing facts for Trump administration’s pandemic failures, the US Vice Presidential face-off was met with mixed responses by the watchers. As the two nominees went head-to-head in the first and only US vice-presidential debate, netizens called out at the California senator for her disgruntled facial expressions and her scowls. While Mike Pence’s performance was rated by voters as a drag, and a deliberate attempt at “stealing Harris’ time” in a CNN survey. 

Taking to Twitter, the internet poured in opinions about the two candidates that sparred in a 90 minute back and forth over criminal justice, racial and systemic issues, Police brutality, COVID-19 response, Supreme Court, and climate change. Seated at 12 feet apart and separated from Pence by plexiglass, Kamala’s glaring expressions won the internet for some as “universal disagreement look” of the debate. "She talks to him the way I talk to my children when I'm angry but someone is watching," a commenter wrote.

Pence's health, overtime 

Further, a handful of watchers questioned the moderator, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page, disrupting Pence's answers to Kamala and letting him go overtime for unrelated topics. Another said that Pence vying eyes and his tiredness made him look like he was infected with the coronavirus. This comes in the wake of Trump and several other White House aides and top military leaders, including chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force quarantined after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive. "Mike Pence, could you please answer at least 1 question," a netizen wrote.

Read: US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 Live Updates: Fierce Harris Raids Through Pence's Defence

Read: US Envoy Congratulates IAF On 88th Anniversary, Highlights India-US Defence Cooperation

"My clock says minutes passed, Pence," another said, highlighting the issue of Pence's exceeding response time. While the Vice presidential debate was far more contained than US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden's debacle. Largely, netizens acknowledged Susan Page's refereeing who cut off nominees' mics and challenged them with insightful questions. 

[Picture credit: Twitter/@DashannaFla]

Read: Indian Ambassador Discusses Bilateral Issues With US Treasury, Health Secretaries

Read: US Presidential Elections 2020: A Timeline Of How A President Takes Power

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND