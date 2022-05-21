US: Victims Of Oxford High School Shooting Honoured During Emotional Graduation Ceremony

The four victims, who were killed during the shooting in November were honoured along with other graduates at the graduation ceremony in Oxford High School. On November 30, when suspected gunman 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire at the school, Justin Shilling, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were killed. The horrifying attack also injured seven people, including a teacher.

Two of the victims Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin were supposed to graduate on May 20. Shilling and Baldwin's families were presented with their diplomas, graduation caps and gowns, and honour medals in enormous frames during the commencement of the ceremony, which was an emotional time for both families. Shilling received enough votes to be awarded the Oxford Cup, the school's highest student distinction, according to the New York Post.

Victim's family remembered them

Justin Shilling's mother stepped up on stage Thursday night and received a standing ovation at what would have been his graduation. Shilling's parents read a letter, which they wrote shortly after his death stating Shilling was a scholar, a hard worker with three jobs, and a lettered athlete and that his potential was limitless in life. Madisyn's grandmother remembered her as a "beautiful, brilliant, loving" granddaughter. She stated that her beautiful, clever, kind, loving daughter was sadly snatched from them, leaving a tremendous hole in all of their hearts and lives.

On the stage, Ken Weaver, superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, stated that he is heartbroken and regretful for all who had to go through the November tragedy and the death of their loved ones on that day. He further said that their hearts grieve over the deaths of the students and that he would want to take a moment to acknowledge Justin and Madisyn's absence. He went on to say that these two lovely children influenced the lives of so many in their community. He also said that they were two people who left a lasting impression on everyone around them with their love and kindness.

Accused charged with murder

Ethan Crumbley, the accused gunman has been charged with murder and other offences related to the incident. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are accused of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly purchasing the 9mm gun that their 15-year-old son used to murder the four teenagers. In April, a judge denied their plea to decrease their $500,000 bond.

Image: AP